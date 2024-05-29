Painless period pointer: Period patches are your new must-haves!

When that time of the month comes, we all find ourselves curled up in a corner with immense pain, latching onto our hot bags and looking for painkillers. It is not a fun ride for anyone and neither is it healthy to take painkillers regularly. Menstrual cramps will not stop visiting, but there has come a better alternative to deal with it.

Menstrual cramp patches, known as period pain relief patches are your new best friend during our dreaded week. When our least favourite uninvited guest Aunt Flo pays her visit, we can be prepared to deal with her unnecessary tantrums.

This is how they work: You take one of the patches and put it on your lower back or abdomen. Then leave it for 12 hours, they are presumed to work immediately and give comforting relief from menstrual cramps and pain.

The patches come in different brands and types; you can choose the best one per your preference. Some come with a blend of menthol and eucalyptus oil, well-known for their pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory properties. The patches are also claimed to be free of chemicals and synthetic fragrances, making them safe and gentle for use on sensitive skin. Some patches have Ayurvedic components which are non-messy and have no odour.

Some patches are more on the pricey side, and that's due to their extra features. They are meant to be long-lasting for up to 24 hours. They have air-activated heat patches for targeted warming relief from back pain which are twice the size of regular heat patches. Similar to other patches, they are ready to use and non-medicinal. The heat from the patches increases blood circulation and relieves period pain.

The benefit of using patches is you can wear them under your clothes, meaning menstrual cramps will not restrict you from carrying out your daily routine.

This product's price range is between Tk 150 and Tk 1,000. The price points vary depending on the brand you choose. If you wish to splurge and buy heat patches, it will set you back somewhere between Tk 3,000 to Tk 5,000.

A quick online search for 'Period pain patches in Bangladesh' will give you plenty of options to choose from.

It is highly advised to take as less medications as possible and women should not rely on painkillers one week of every month. It is also not feasible to carry a heating pad everywhere. So, when a better alternative presents itself, we should not hesitate to grab this opportunity and make our lives easier during the menstrual cycle.