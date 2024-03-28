Navigating Dhaka's Eid shopping scene on a budget

By now, many have already spent a good chunk of their time shopping for friends and families. After all, can you put a price on the smile of your loved ones after gifting them their Eid dress? However, for people with a limited income, it is a struggle to shop to their heart's desire.

So, I have taken it upon myself to take up a challenge. I set out on a mission: to deck myself out for Eid without breaking the bank or losing my mind in Dhaka's maze of shopping options. My adventure took me from the bustling streets of Elephant Road to the vibrant corners of ODC (opposite Dhaka College), with a few unexpected stops along the way.

Photo: K Tanzeel Zaman

First up, the shoes and Elephant Road did not disappoint. Amidst the labyrinth of shops, I found a pair of shoes that screamed luxury but whispered the whopping price of only Tk 2,500. Even after much bickering and bargaining, the salesman did not budge. Given my weakness for shoes, I spent half of my budget not knowing how to complete the rest of the shopping. Walking out of there, I felt like I had flopped the worst bargain in history. If only I had better control!

Left with only Tk 2,500 taka, next on my list was the panjabi, an essential Eid attire. Science Lab was my destination, hoping for it to deliver. For Tk 1500 taka, I bagged a panjabi that could easily pass off as aesthetic wear at a good price. The bargaining skill bestowed upon me by Mum has finally paid off. Pairing it with a pyjama from a street vendor for a mere Tk 300, I was starting to feel like a fashion icon on a budget.

Photo: K Tanzeel Zaman

My next quest to complete my challenge led me to a street vendor who offered me three shirts for just Tk 600. That's less than the price of a movie ticket at some of Dhaka's high-end cinemas! I, of course, haggled him to lower the price even further but to no avail.

To complete the ensemble, I snagged two pairs of jeans for Tk 400 from ODC. However, there was a slight hiccup. The shirts, in their ambition to make me look more buff than I actually am, were three sizes too large. For Tk 200, a local tailor turned them into bespoke masterpieces.

Photo: K Tanzeel Zaman

So, there I was, with a complete Eid outfit from head to toe, all within the mythical budget of almost Tk 5,000 (Tk 5,500 to be exact!). Who knew that navigating Dhaka's shopping streets could turn one into a thrift king? Let's be honest, we might not all have the wallet to match our high fashion dreams, especially with the soaring prices but with a little bit of patience, a lot of haggling, and the heart of an explorer, Dhaka offers hidden gems that can make you the star of any Eid gathering.

Photo: K Tanzeel Zaman