Come Fly with Me!

Fly Away Dress Photography At Its Best

A beautiful woman poised in front of the Eiffel Tower or the Leaning Tower of Pisa, her diaphanous gown billowing in the air is stunningly picturesque. Blowing in the wind, the dress comes to life, taking on its personality. Her luscious long locks, windswept and reminiscent of a fairytale princess add more magic to this stunning visual increasing its appeal manifold. What a mesmerising vision it makes! Such moments make life worth living; such memories last a lifetime. Captured in a picture these moments will make one smile for years to come.

Creating moments that last a lifetime

A picture is worth a thousand words they say. This is why a photoshoot in one's desired location dressed in a magnificent flyaway dress is a great way to make memories that will always be remembered and treasured.

As candid as these pictures may seem, rest assured, they are anything but! They need prior planning, booking, and a whole bunch of pointers that one must keep in mind to secure the best possible shots that will put a smile on your face for years to come.

The first course of action -- plan, plan, and plan! And plan ahead -- like weeks, months, or even years.

Flying Dress Photography

Flying Dress Photography is a studio in Santorini that came up with this unique concept, and since its inception has become a massive trend worldwide.

Having chosen your studio/photographer of choice at your travel destination choose the package you like. They start roughly from US$ 400 and up and tend to vary depending on the location. It's a great idea to book a package beforehand to negotiate the best possible price and deal.

Most basic packages offer a photographer and a dress, and the shoot lasts for an hour or so. Of course, you can choose packages that offer much more than that!

An insider tip -- hiring an assistant will make a huge difference to the way your dress will fly! As one cannot rely on wind alone to make the dress fly, assistants come in handy to ensure your dress is going the places you want it to! Also, having an assistant ensures your hair, makeup and everything else will stay in place throughout the length of your shoot.

They cost around $70-80 depending on your location and package.

The premium packages offer many perks such as luxury car pickup and drop off from the hotel, light refreshments, and a full entourage that will cater to your every whim and fancy making it the experience of a lifetime!

Available Options in Bangladesh

The other possibility is to rent a flyaway dress from Bangladesh from brands like Starlet Style Studio (S3) for an affordable price such as Tk 3000 to 8000 (International travel) - lesser pricing for local trips, depending on the duration of travel, your photographer can help in this case -- maybe your better half, your smartphone can be put to some use, ultimately helping you to return home with wonderful pictures worthy of a lifetime, and that too without a dent on the wallet.

The Details

Let's go back to the detailing again, choose the time of the day you want to have the shoot depending on the weather forecast. Mid-day is always best to make the most out of direct, bright sunlight. Late afternoon is risky because there may not be enough sunlight for the pictures to stand out.

Get your hair and makeup done professionally to ensure top-notch pictures. Also, do a dress trial, if possible, to avoid any wardrobe malfunction on the day of the shoot.

Depending on the dress, wear appropriate underwear that will provide ample support and give the best possible silhouette. Wear a strapless bra if your dress needs it. The colour of the dress is key; choose wisely depending on your location and background. For instance, do not choose blue if your backdrop is the ocean, or do not go for white if your location is a series of whitewashed buildings to avoid blending in with your background.

Here, we go back to Starlet Style Studio, where the designer will rent you the appropriate dress according to the itinerary. S3 also customises dresses for clients for special occasions. For example, a destination beach wedding on a remote island somewhere in the Caribbean. Just saying!

Most shoots will give digital images that will be edited and digitally touched, depending on your package. Be sure to have a flash drive or external hard drive. Or save all your images on Google Drive/Cloud to have access. Additionally, most studios will take a week or so to edit/enhance your images so make sure your precious pictures do not get lost in any way.

In case you do not want to go through so much trouble, your smartphones and the free editing app are all there as saviour. The only negative side is too many photos and too little time.

So, there you have it! With these insider tips, your dream of having a fantastic photoshoot will come true and stay alive as golden memories for years to come!

Photo: Adnan Rahman

Model: Surjo

Styling: Sonia Yeasmin Isha

Wardrobe: Starlet Style Studio

Jewellery partner: AMISHEÈ

Makeup and Hair: Sumon Rahat

Location: Syed Bari, Gazipur