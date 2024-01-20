Khadi Fest 2024 spotlights Bangladesh's cultural heritage

Not only in our country but throughout the Indian sub-continent, Khadi remains a timeless fabric cherished for its unique texture, breathability, and versatility. Celebrating the beauty of Khadi, the Fashion Design Council of Bangladesh (FDCB) has organised 'Khadi Fest 2024,' scheduled from 19 to 20 January 2024, at Aloki Convention Center, 211 Tejgaon Link Road, from 10 AM to 8 PM.

Photo: Courtesy

To make this two-day event more exciting, a runway show, titled "Khadi: The Future Fabric Show," featuring the works of Bangladeshi designers has been showcased from 7 PM to 8:30 PM.

Photo: Courtesy

President of the FDCB, Maheen Khan, stated, "This is the fourth edition of the Khadi festival and we want our Khadi pieces to be something meaningful. We wish to tell our stories with our collection. Khadi is very much alive today and by absorbing the contemporary shades, it has become the fabric of tomorrow."

Photo: Courtesy

The exhibition zone, featuring 35 Bangladeshi exhibitors, has been the highlight of the festival. This area allowed visitors to explore a wide range of accessories made from Khadi, further promoting the industry's shift towards sustainable fashion. Moreover, local artisans came to the festival with their handcrafted products — for example, shitol pati, ornaments made from sholas, clay, and many more traditional artefacts were displayed.

Photo: Courtesy

One of the exhibitors and owner of the Tribal Crafts, Milon Chisim, remarked, "We are delighted to be part of a movement that embraces nature, beauty, and local culture. Khadi has been part of Bengal for centuries. It is sustainable and it speaks of people. I hope festivals like this will bring attention to our indigenous products and will promote artisans."

The festival presented a spectacular runway show where renowned Bangladeshi designers revealed their latest trends in fashion, emphasising the versatility and innovation of Khadi. The first day saw a vibrant mix of designs from Jakia and Maysha, Abir and Tajbir, Faiza Ahmed, Tenzing Chakma, Ibalarihun, Afsana Ferdousi, Imam Hassan, Sadia Rashid Chowdhury, and Abhisek Roy, each bringing their unique take on Khadi.

Photo: Courtesy

The second day is expected to continue with impressive showcases from designers like Shaibal Saha, Charlee, Maheen Khan, Shah Rukh Amin, Kuhu, Nawshin Khair, Sayantan Sarkar, Lipi Khandker, and Chandana Dewan, who will bring their creative visions to life through their collections.

The festival also included insightful seminar sessions where industry experts discussed Khadi's role in promoting sustainable and ethical fashion practices. President of BGMEA, Faruque Hassan emphasised the event's significance in celebrating Bangladesh's cultural heritage and recognising Khadi's potential as an eco-friendly fabric in the fashion industry.

Photo: Courtesy

The festival is supported by Maya as the title sponsor and Dr Jesmin Zaman, Head of Marketing at Square Toiletries Ltd, shared how Maya, a natural wellness brand, aligned with the festival's ethos by committing to natural ingredients and eco-conscious practices, mirroring Khadi's sustainable production methods.

Additionally, BGMEA, HSBC, Berger, Rupayan Group, and Buy Here Now, as co-sponsors of this festival, celebrated the rich cultural heritage of Bangladesh. It highlighted Khadi, traditionally known for its historical and political significance in the region, as a futuristic and sustainable fabric choice.

Photo: Courtesy

Khadi Fest 2024 marks a pivotal moment in Bangladesh's fashion industry, highlighting how traditional fabrics like Khadi can be reimagined to meet contemporary needs, while preserving the environment and cultural heritage. This event sets a precedent for future fashion shows globally, emphasising the importance of sustainability in the ever-evolving world of fashion.