How to stop stressing over small things

Do you find yourself getting stressed over the smallest of things lately? Getting triggered by something as simple as your phone not connecting to its charger properly or being overwhelmed when your YouTube video begins to lag? It is okay, we have all been there. In our fast-paced lives, it is not too uncommon to get consumed by the smallest of inconveniences and let them drain us.

There are many ways to effectively manage minor stressors and keep these little things at bay so that you can focus on things that matter.

Deal with the elephant in the room

More often than not, getting triggered by the smallest thing has a more profound reason behind it. Maybe you are burnt out and overworked, maybe you are having trouble at home or with your finances. These major reasons are always in the back of your mind and they can lead you to wander into a spiral of worry and anxiety.

One of the best solutions to this is to practice mindfulness. Simple meditation exercises can help you focus on your surroundings, push these so-called elephants to the back of your mind and be present in the moment. It also helps you develop a greater sense of calmness and perspective, which makes it easier to let go of minor inconveniences.

Learn to compartmentalise your headspace

Not as easy as it sounds but you do not have to give everything the same amount of attention. Read that again! We are all guilty of overburdening ourselves with our thoughts and putting ourselves under more stress than life calls for.

Most of the time it is our inability to interpret situations properly that causes us more hurt than the situation themselves. Sometimes we are the root of our problems, which is why we need to learn how to use our headspace more effectively.

Ask yourself if these little stressors are worth getting worked up over. Challenge negative thoughts and assumptions. Assess if you are blowing things out of proportion. You will be surprised by how much headspace trivial matters occupy.

Take life head on

We tend to dwell on our problems a lot, no matter how small they are. If only we spent this much time and energy on finding solutions! Taking life head on means breaking down your worries into smaller, more manageable steps and addressing them individually. Instead of being stuck in a constant cycle of worry, we will benefit far more if we focus on solving our problems.

True, we do not necessarily have control over every single situation but there are certainly those that we can manage and take control of. By doing so we are replacing our sense of helplessness with a sense of empowerment which inevitably promotes a more stress-free life.

Be kind to yourself

Life is too short to not be kind to yourself, especially when you are facing minor setbacks or difficulties. We can be hard on ourselves for making small errors and while we are not asking you to lower the standards you hold yourself to, a little self-compassion can take you a long way.

Treat yourself the same way you would treat a loved one when they make small mistakes. Look at yourself through kinder eyes and remind yourself that you are not a sum of your mistakes. We all need some slack from time to time and if life does not cut us some, we need to take matters into our own hands.