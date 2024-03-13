5 strategies for work-life balance in the gig economy

Nowadays, side hustles and freelance gigs are an ever-present term all around us. Every other person seems to be doing something productive, utilising their spare time to pursue something more than their daily job or learning a new skill, anything to keep the mind busy. But accumulating so many activities in your day-to-day life can cause a burnout quite fast and it might have significant impact on yourself and others around you as well. What most people need is a delicately balanced lifestyle between living and working, and this article will provide some key and interesting ways to do so.

Embrace flexibility

The single biggest advantage of side hustles or gigs is flexibility. They generally offer a more freer working schedule and therefore, allow you to weave some free time in between projects/work. Since the majority of them are online, technically you can be anywhere on the face of the earth and get your work done too! Embrace this flexibility and use it to your own advantage. Try creating a schedule that fits your personal time to a tee. And most importantly, remember its ok to let go of some work that necessarily do not align with your lifestyle.

Set boundaries

Taking into account how fast gigs can seem to be, they can quickly eat up your time without you even realising. If this is the case, then it is an important sign to take a step back, know where your priorities are, and set some boundaries to your schedule so that you have a healthy balance of both work and personal time. Plan ahead and set your work schedule according to what you feel comfortable with. Avoid constantly checking your email or responding to messages during your free time as it quickly develops into a habit and can bleed into your personal time, therefore ruining it.

Prioritise self-care

In the midst of hustling to make ends meet, do remember to take care of yourself first. It is useless to pour from an empty cup. So always make time for some activities that you genuinely enjoy doing, that rejuvenates not only the body but the mind as well. Watching a bit of TV or listening to music, maybe some yoga or light exercise can go a long way in the scheme of things. Remember, your wellbeing is worth investing in because without you performing at your best, you won't be as productive.

Communal cultivation

Working side hustles can sometimes be lonely and can lead to one feeling very detached and isolated. Long projects and tight deadlines can really stir you up and cause you to be hyper focused on that for an extended period of time. But remember that you are not alone in this. There are loads of people out there who are facing the same challenges as you are, some of whom are more experienced and can teach you a few tips and tricks on how to better your productivity or progress. And with the internet, it is super easy to reach out to people for advice, support, even just a conversation. Building a strong network can even aid you in the future through the highs and lows of hustling.

Joy in the journey

At the end of the day, it's always good to remember that the journey is as memorable as the destination. Yes, the hustle life has its own set of challenges and obstacles to overcome. But it also provides an opportunity for growth, creativity, and personal freedom. Always remember to congratulate yourself on work no matter how small they may be and learn from your mistakes and keep moving forward. Stay true to your values and let them be the beacons to help guide you through the life of hustling.