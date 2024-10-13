Tired of sucking in your belly? Try these yoga moves to shrink it for real

With time, our lifestyle has become increasingly sedentary. The result? An accumulation of belly fat due to a lack of physical activity. Yoga, with its holistic approach to physical and mental health, offers a pathway to not only reduce belly fat but also improve overall well-being. Eliza Chowdhury, a seasoned yoga instructor with certifications from India and Thailand, shares 5 yoga poses that are particularly effective for targeting and reducing belly fat.

Photo: Eliza Chowdhury

Boat Pose (Naukasana)

The pose gets its name from the way the body resembles a boat while performing it. Eliza explains, "Naukasana is excellent for firing up the core and is great for burning abdominal fat. It Reduces belly fat, strengthens abdominal muscles, improves digestion, and aids in managing stress."

How to do it —

Lie flat on your back. Tighten your abdominal muscles and draw your stomach inward. Slowly lift your upper body and legs, balancing on your hips to form a V shape. Stretch your arms forward, parallel to the floor.

Plow Pose (Halasana)

Known for its effectiveness in reducing fat around the waist and hips, Halasana is a go-to for those targeting belly fat. According to Eliza, the pose is highly effective in reducing fat around the waist, hips, and abdomen. Moreover, with regular practice, Halasana can prevent diabetes, arthritis, and gynaecological disorders.

How to do it —

Lie on your back with arms by your sides. Lift your legs and lower body off the floor, bringing your feet over your head, trying to touch the floor with your toes. Hold the position for 10 to 15 seconds, then gently return to the starting position. Rest for ten seconds and repeat three to five times.

Seated Forward Bend (Paschimottanasana)

Paschimottanasana calming forward bend is perfect for stimulating the abdominal area. "This yoga pose that taps into the deep reservoirs of your body's potential for flexibility and relaxation. The benefits include strengthened abdominal muscles and improved digestion," points out Eliza.

This pose is also noted for its potential to stimulate the Manipura chakra, which governs self-confidence and power, aligning physical posture with emotional balance and energy flow.

How to do it —

Sit with your legs extended straight in front of you. Pull your feet towards your body, straighten your spine, and inhale deeply. Lift both arms over your head and slowly bend forward as you exhale. Reach for your ankles, holding one wrist with the other, and bring your forehead to your knees. Keep the spine stretched forward as you breathe in. Then slowly release your hands and return to the starting position.

Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana)

This gentle backbend works wonders on the abdominal muscles while reducing stress. Eliza Chowdhury emphasises the comprehensive benefits of the Bridge Pose, noting, "Setu Bandhasana strengthens the back, buttocks, and hamstrings, while also opening the chest, hips, and spine."

It stimulates abdominal organs and thyroid glands, which helps improve digestion and regulate metabolism. The pose also helps alleviate stress and mild depression by calming the brain, improving the management of anxiety, and restoring emotional balance.

How to do it —

Lie on your back, bending your knees and keeping your feet hip-width apart. Try to hold your ankles or place your hands beside your heels. Lift your hips upward, forming a bridge with your body, and hold the position for thirty seconds.

Lower your hips back down, stretch your legs, and relax. Repeat three to five times, gradually increasing the duration.

Photo: Eliza Chowdhury

Head-to-Knee Pose (Janu Sirsasana)

The Head-to-Knee Pose, or Janu Sirsasana, is a seated yoga posture that brings noticeable benefits to both body and mind by emphasising flexibility, calming the nervous system, and stimulating the digestive organs.

Eliza describes the myriad benefits of the pose: "This pose helps calm the mind, reducing anxiety and fatigue. It stretches the spine, shoulders, hamstrings, and groins."

How to do it —

Sit with both legs extended in front of you. Bend the right knee and place the heel close to the pelvic region, with the sole of the foot against the left thigh. Reach forward to hold the left big toe with both hands, bending from the waist, and try to touch your forehead to your knee. Hold the position for twenty to thirty seconds, then slowly return to the starting position.

Repeat the same steps on the other side. Practise this pose four to six times, resting in Shavasana as needed.