Politics
Star Online Report
Thu Jul 31, 2025 08:40 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 31, 2025 10:05 PM

Most Viewed

Politics
Politics

Electing president: BNP, other parties back secret ballot vote by both houses

Thu Jul 31, 2025 08:40 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 31, 2025 10:05 PM
Star Online Report
Thu Jul 31, 2025 08:40 PM Last update on: Thu Jul 31, 2025 10:05 PM
secret vote for electing president
Photo: PID
The qualifications for presidential candidates will remain as outlined in Article 48(4) of the Constitution.

 

The BNP and other political parties have agreed to a proposal for electing the president of Bangladesh through a majority vote by members of both the lower and upper houses via secret ballots.

According to a proposal from the Consensus Commission, "There shall be a President of Bangladesh, who shall be elected in accordance with the law by the majority of members of both Houses of the legislature (Lower House and Upper House) through secret ballots."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

consensus on election commission formation
Read more

First round of consensus talks: 62 proposals finalised for July Charter

The qualifications for presidential candidates will remain as outlined in Article 48(4) of the Constitution.

However, a new sub-clause (ga) is set to be introduced under Article 48(4), specifying that no individual may hold any state, government, political party, or organisational position at the time of contesting the presidential election.

Read more

Consensus talks: Deal reached on women’s JS seats

 
 
Related topic:
President Elections
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Law Minister Anisul Huq says about BNP Acting Chairperson Tarique Rahman

EC to take steps for holding presidential polls: Law Minister

7y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের সঙ্গে বাণিজ্য চুক্তি সুস্পষ্ট কূটনৈতিক বিজয়: প্রধান উপদেষ্টা

প্রধান উপদেষ্টা বলেন, প্রত্যাশিত হারের চেয়ে ১৭ শতাংশ কমিয়ে ২০ শতাংশ শুল্কহার নির্ধারণের মাধ্যমে আমাদের আলোচকরা বাংলাদেশের অর্থনৈতিক স্বার্থ রক্ষা ও অগ্রগতিতে অসাধারণ কৌশলগত দক্ষতা এবং অবিচল...

এইমাত্র
|বাণিজ্য

বাংলাদেশের জন্য ট্রাম্প-শুল্ক ২০ শতাংশ

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে