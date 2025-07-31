Electing president: BNP, other parties back secret ballot vote by both houses

The qualifications for presidential candidates will remain as outlined in Article 48(4) of the Constitution.

The BNP and other political parties have agreed to a proposal for electing the president of Bangladesh through a majority vote by members of both the lower and upper houses via secret ballots.

According to a proposal from the Consensus Commission, "There shall be a President of Bangladesh, who shall be elected in accordance with the law by the majority of members of both Houses of the legislature (Lower House and Upper House) through secret ballots."

However, a new sub-clause (ga) is set to be introduced under Article 48(4), specifying that no individual may hold any state, government, political party, or organisational position at the time of contesting the presidential election.