Heatwave hack: Beat the monster heat with coconut water

When the blistering summer knocks at your doorstep, your first instinct would be to pull out a bottle of soft, cold drink from the fridge in a store or supermarket and chug it down in one go. The soft drink might be refreshing to your body, but is it always healthy? If you think about it, you will know that it isn't. Instead, say yes to coconut water for all of its goodness in summer!

Coconut water fights dehydration

Coconut water holds positive properties that do wonders for lethargy, from dehydration during the summer with all the excessive sweating to taking care of bodily functions. As a natural elixir, it leaves you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated, and it appeases all the bodily nutrients that the scorching summer tears away from you.

Coconut water helps when the body is low in electrolytes

Electrolytes are minerals which are present in the bodily fluids. Coconut water is enriched with electrolytes, although made of 90 per cent water which ensures that your body receives enough electrolytic nutrition during summer.

Coconut water helps in bodily functions

Coconut water includes calcium, which ensures your bones are in the best health, and magnesium, which makes sure a heart attack, stroke, or migraine is at bay, especially during the heatwaves that may plague us in this season.

Phosphorus ensures a sound metabolism, detoxifying your body, and potassium shoos away any nauseating feeling, which is very common during the summer.

Photo: Collected / Meimei Ismail / Unsplash

Coconut water takes care of skin issues

A lot of us have this issue of ensuring the best skin health during summer. You can always think an umbrella and a tonne of sunscreen will always do the trick, but for how long?

Summer tends to be a season of fun and you should be able to do more than have them glued to you when the fun ensues. Other than perfecting your Instagrammable selfie this summer by adding a gleam to your sun-kissed skin, coconut water reverses sun damage, skin irritation, and ageing. Get your summer shenanigans on, but not before sipping on the delicacy!

Coconut water is low in calories

One of the most attractive things about coconut water is that it's low in calories (you read that right!). Compared to the near-several-digit calorie mark filled with tonnes of sugar in whatever soft drink you pull off the racks, this coconut water not only fills your appetite but also helps you combat the fear of weight gain.

With every cup, it injects only 50 calories into your body. So, your dream of a perfect summer body is not far away with this natural drink. You can always jazz it up by adding lemon juice, honey, and sea salt, enriching its taste and nutrient properties.

Coconut water's additional health benefits

Intake of coconut water also ensures the diabetic tendencies will not arrest you, your cholesterol levels are completely maintained, your liver and urinary tract health are well taken care of, as well as crushing any hope of kidney stones showing themselves (pun intended). But nothing is made in this world without unmixed blessings, so it's better to avoid ambitious levels of consumption of coconut water.

We see coconut water sold on carts on the streets as the shopkeeper chops away the top of the fruit before inserting a straw for the customer to enjoy, which is priced at around Tk 150. Coconut water can also be found in supermarkets; in some, the coconut is completely skinned of its green exterior and preserved with a cute fastener on top. It is priced at around Tk 140.

Coconut water was once a common sight only on exotic holidays or childhood fiestas but with all its gloriousness, its popularity has been on the rise around the world, becoming a star ingredient that goes beyond health. While you are on the go, be it on a beach or sidewalks on the city streets, follow suit, buy yourself a coconut and relish nature's antidote, perfect for the dog days of summer.