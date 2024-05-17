Keep local realities in mind while making plans: PM to economists

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked the economists to design their policies, plans and programmes considering the local realities as advice from a foreigner will not be fruitful here.

"I want from the economists that you would design your policies, plans and programmes considering the soil and people of the country," she said.

The premier said this while inaugurating the 22nd biennial conference-2024 of Bangladesh Economic Association (BEA) at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) in Dhaka city's Ramna area.

She said if any plan and programme is designed focusing on local realities and public welfare, it would be effective.

"If someone (a foreigner) comes here for a day or two and leaves giving us advice. There'll be no use of that advice for us," she said.

The PM, however, said Bangladeshi experts of course can learn anything from foreign sources but implement it here considering the country, its people and resources.

Noting that making Bangladesh developed is her goal by changing the fate of its people, she said Bangladesh has already progressed a lot in its development journey.

"Inshallah, we'll continue to advance as we are doing now. We'll be able to overcome all obstacles no matter how many obstructions are there," said Hasina amid applause.

BEA President Prof Abul Barkat presided over the opening session of the two-day biennial conference.

Convener of the conference preparation committee Dr Jamaluddin Ahmed delivered the welcome speech, while BEA General Secretary Prof Md Aynul Islam gave the vote of thanks.