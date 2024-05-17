Sheikh Hasina's homecoming day being observed

The 44th homecoming day of Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is being observed today.

On May 17 in 1981, she returned to the country after a long exile.

Boarding on an aircraft of the Indian Airlines, Awami League President Sheikh Hasina reached the then Kurmitola Airport from the Indian capital of New Delhi via Kolkata at 4.30pm on that day.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was brutally killed along with most of his family members on August 15 in 1975 and his two daughters -- Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana -- luckily escaped the brutal assassination as they stayed abroad.

In a national council session of the Awami League on February 14, 15 and 16 in 1981, Sheikh Hasina was elected as party president in her absence and then she returned to the country on May 17.

The ruling Awami League (AL) has taken elaborate programmes marking the 44th homecoming day of Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina.

As part of the programmes, the party leaders was scheduled to greet the premier, the eldest daughter of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, at her Gono Bhaban residence at 9:00am today.

A discussion will be held at Dhaka District AL Bhaban in the city's Tejgaon area at 3:30pm with AL Presidium Member Engineer Mosharraf Hossain in the chair. National leaders and intellectuals will address the meeting.

Special doa and prayers will also be offered at mosques, temples, churches and pagodas marking the day. Doa will be offered at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after Jummah prayers.

Christian Community held special prayer at Mirpur Baptist Church at 9:00am on the day while Buddhist Community at International Buddhist Monastery in the city's Merul Badda at 10:00am and Hindu Community at Dhakeshwari National Temple at 11:30am.

AL's relief and social welfare subcommittee has also taken elaborate programmes to observe the day.

As part of the programmes, food will be distributed among the orphans of Tejgaon's Rahmate Alam Islam Mission orphanage today.

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal will attend the programme.

The members of the subcommittee will also distribute food among orphans in different districts across the country.