Who needs Michelin stars? Serve these dishes and get ready for rave reviews!

Mon Oct 14, 2024 03:14 PM Last update on: Mon Oct 14, 2024 03:25 PM

Cooking is more than just preparing food—it's a way to connect with flavours, cultures, and special moments. Whether you are hosting a dinner party or whipping up a quick meal for the family, the right recipe can turn any occasion into a memorable one. This collection of dishes brings together a variety of tastes from the nutty crunch of a stir-fried salad to the aromatic richness of traditional mutton rezala. With easy-to-follow steps and ingredients that bring out the best of each dish, these recipes are sure to impress.

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

HARIYALI CHICKEN

Ingredients

400g boneless chicken breast

3 tbsp thick curd

2 tsp lemon juice

1 cup coriander leaves

1 cup mint leaves

½ cup spinach leaves, chopped

1½-inch ginger piece

6-8 cloves garlic

4-5 green chillies, thinly chopped

½ tsp red chilli powder

2 tsp coriander powder

1½ tsp garam masala powder

1 tsp mustard oil

2 tbsp cooking oil

Salt to taste

Method

Wash the chicken breast and cut into medium-size chunks. Apply salt, mustard oil, lemon juice, and red chilli powder on the chicken pieces and keep aside for 10-15 minutes. Combine the coriander leaves, spinach, mint leaves, ginger, garlic, and green chillies. Grind into a smooth paste. Now, add curd and spices. Coat the chicken pieces very well in it. Cover the marinated chicken and keep it aside at least for 20 minutes.

Soak the wooden skewers in normal water for about 4-5 minutes. Apply some oil on the skewers and arrange the pieces of chicken onto the skewers. Spread some more oil on top of the chicken pieces.

Preheat the oven to 350° F for 5 minutes and place the skewers in the oven. Leave to grill for about 15-18 minutes. Keep checking and turn the skewer sticks to cook evenly from all sides. Grill until the chicken is well done.

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

MUTTON REZALA

Ingredients

1 kg mutton rezala

1 tbsp garlic paste

½ tbsp ginger paste

½ tbsp beresta

½ cup ghee

5 to 6 pieces dried chilli

2 tbsp garam masala

½ cup poppy seeds

Sour yoghurt

1 tbsp cashew nut paste

½ cup milk

Method

Wash the meat with salt water, drain the water then marinade with yoghurt for half an hour. Heat the ghee and add garam masala, garlic paste, ginger paste, dried chilli paste, poppy seed paste, and cashew nut paste, and simmer for some time. Add meat with yoghurt; then pour on the milk and add the beresta.

Pour hot water, then put the lead on the pan and wait till the meat boils. After the meat is cooked and the ghee separates from the meat, add sugar, lemon juice, green chilli, plus beresta. Then take it off the flame.

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

SANDESH

Ingredients

1 cup liquid milk

1 cup powdered milk

¼ tsp green cardamom powder

¼ sugar cup

1 tsp ghee

Method

Take a non-stick pan, pour out liquid milk and stir well in medium flame. Wait till the mixture boils. Add sugar and cardamom powder and stir well on medium flame. Add ghee and mix well. Add powdered milk. On medium-low heat, stir constantly until the mixture is very sticky and a mass pulls away from the bottom and the sides of the pan.

Remove from heat. Take a mould and brush ghee. Pour the mixture into the mould and press it.

Add nuts and refrigerate for two hours. Cut into pieces (rectangular shape) as you want and serve.

 

Recipe: Star Lifestyle Archives

Special thanks to Amari Dhaka for the food preparation and styling

