Why judging our taste for red meat is a recipe for disaster

As an average Dhakaite, what does it mean to judge meat lovers? With the rise of trendy diets, technicalities, and jargon from the "plant-based" movement, it's enough to send an average foodie into a spiral of culinary confusion.

This is why most veteran meat lovers, who relish their biriyani and beef bhuna, remain unfazed by such diet wars. Unless, of course, it threatens the few pleasures they have in life.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

However, the big cog in the gastronomic machine is about to grind harder. With ongoing discussions about animal rights, environmental impact, and health concerns, meat enthusiasts should rest easy because they have reasons to cherish their culinary choices without guilt, even when their love for their meat is being paired with atrocity.

Here is why judging meat lovers is simply not okay:

Cultural heritage

For many in Dhaka, meat is not just food; it's a part of cultural and religious identity. Take Qurbani Eid, for instance. This sacred festival involves the ritual slaughter of animals and sharing meat with family, friends, and people in need. Criticising meat consumption during such times is not only insensitive but also disregards deeply rooted traditions from the early days.

Health myths debunked

All meat is unhealthy is a sheer exaggeration. Sure, processed meats are not the best choice, but lean cuts, like those found in a well-marinated shashlik or a tender korma, can be part of a balanced diet. And let's not forget the protein punch that helps build those biceps you have been flaunting at the gym.

Economic reality

Meat is an integral part of our local economy. A whole chain of livelihoods depends on the meat industry, from cattle farmers to butchers. Judging meat lovers indirectly criticises the hardworking people who bring food to our tables.

Photo: Collected / amirali mirhashemian / Unsplash

Personal choice and joy

Food is about happiness, comfort, and individual preference. The pleasure that comes from eating a searing steak or a full plate of biriyani cannot be replaced. Judging a person's dietary choices is very subjective and personal, much like evaluating their way of life.

As the gurus of healthy eating and environmental awareness continue their spat, let's not make this a meat-lovers battle. After all, diversity in diets, just like in our society, makes life more vibrant and enjoyable.

So, the next time someone savours his beef bhuna or mutton rezala, let him have it without a side-eye. And remember, in the grand feast of life, there's room for everyone's plate.