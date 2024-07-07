Mastering menstrual nutrition for balance and energy

A healthy menstrual cycle involves more than just timing; it's about understanding how hormonal shifts impact our bodies. From mood swings to energy dips and hunger pangs, these fluctuations can disrupt daily life. However, with a planned diet, these symptoms can be managed effectively.

During her period, it is common for many women to experience mood swings, bloating, exhaustion, nausea, vomiting, indigestion, diarrhoea, and abdominal cramps.

For a healthy menstrual cycle, meals must include foods high in iron, such as whole grain cereals, entire pulses, green vegetables, even dry fruits, eggs, and offal. Foods fortified with iron can also be incorporated into the diet.

During menstruation, there is a comparatively high demand for protein in the body. Eggs, poultry, red meat, fish, legumes (whole), lentils, milk, and dairy products are all good sources of protein.

In addition, the issue of iron absorption must be addressed. It is improved with the addition of vitamin C found in lemon, oranges, amloki, guava, capsicum, tomatoes, sprouting legumes, and lentils.

Avoiding tea and coffee will help you absorb iron better. The caffeine and tannin from tea and coffee can also lead to anxiety during the heavy flow days.

Photo: Collected / Brooke Lark / Unsplash

To recover from the extra weakness and low blood pressure due to blood loss, energy-dense food which includes cereals (whole), nuts and seeds are needed.

Diet also needs to be rich in Vitamin B12, which is stored in the liver; B12 helps the body form red blood cells.

Processed foods are high in sodium and sugar, which can worsen bloating and mood swings. Fried and greasy food have the same effect.

As omega-3 fatty acids reduce inflammation and cramping, foods that contain omega-3 fatty acids like saltwater fish, flaxseed, and tree nuts should be consumed.

Staying hydrated can reduce the chances of getting dehydration headaches, which is the most common symptom of menstruation.

Certain menstrual symptoms can be alleviated by sipping a warm cup of ginger tea. Because of its anti-inflammatory properties, ginger helps relieve sore muscles.

Some women experience yeast infections during or after their periods. Yoghurt and other foods high in probiotics can support the growth of "good" bacteria and potentially prevent infections.

Yoghurt is also a great source of calcium and other important minerals, like magnesium. Calcium absorption may be improved and cycle regulation may be aided by vitamin D. Serotonin and endorphins, two "happy" hormones released during exercise, may help lessen the symptoms of mood swings, cramps, and menstruation pain.

The writer is the Chief Clinical Dietician & HOD, Dietetics and Nutrition Department, United Hospital.