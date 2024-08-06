Flavour-packed fish recipes for the weekend lunch

Looking forward to making your Friday lunch special? Dive into these delectable fish recipes that are perfect for a satisfying and delicious meal. These recipes promise to deliver a delightful dining experience. So, get ready to enjoy a weekend lunch full of flavour and flair!

BAKED FISH IN SOY SAUCE

Ingredients

1 kg basa/koral, boneless and skinless

6 dried red chillies

6 tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp red chilli powder

4 small onions

2 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp lemon juice

Salt (optional)

Spring onions

Method

Prepare the fish, wash well and drain water with a sieve. Set aside and allow the fish to dry. Chop onions roughly and sauté until transparent. Set the pan aside until the onion and the oil cools down to room temperature. Throw in chilli powder, salt, brown sugar, lemon juice, and soy sauce and mix with a spoon.

Marinate the fish with this mixture for at least 20 minutes and refrigerate. Roughly chop the spring onion and set aside. Preheat the oven and place the fish in a baking dish (best if the same dish is your serving dish too).

Pour the remaining spice mixture and oil on the fish. Take out the stems of the dried red chillies and place them on the fish. Throw in half of the chopped onion and bake for 15-20 minutes at 180° or until the fish is flaky.

Have this hot and sweet fish with a small portion of steamed rice.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

ILISH MACHER TOK

Ingredients

6 pieces hilsa

2 tbsp tamarind paste

100g jaggery

½ tsp panch phoron (Bengali five spice)

2 dry red chillies

1 tsp turmeric powder

2 tbsp mustard oil

Salt to taste

Method

Wash the fish pieces and marinade with turmeric powder and salt. Mix tamarind paste with one cup of boiling water and leave the mixture for 10 minutes. Using a strainer separate the fibres and keep the tamarind water aside. Now, heat the oil in a pan and fry the fish from both sides.

Remove from pan and keep aside. Temper the remaining oil with five spices and dry red chillies. Add tamarind water, jaggery, and salt. Bring it to a boil. Once boiling starts, add fried fish and cook for 5 minutes with the lid on. This dish should have sufficient gravy at the end.

Switch off the flame and wait until the "ilish macher tok" comes to room temperature. Serve with steamed rice.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

GARDEN FISH CAKE

Ingredients

200g salmon, tuna, or any boneless fish

1 big potato (boiled, smashed)

¼ cup carrot, diced

¼ cup bell pepper, diced

Mint leaves (a dash), chopped

½ cup bread crumbs

1 big onion, chopped

1 tsp garlic powder

Salt to taste

1-2 green chillies, diced (optional)

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

2 tbsp melted butter

Parsley (a dash), chopped

1 egg

¼ cup cream or evaporated milk

Method

Flake the fish meat and combine with crumbs, smashed potato, bell pepper, carrot, and any vegetable as per taste. In another separate bowl, whisk the egg, butter cream/milk. Combine the wet ingredients with the fish meat mixture and stir in with chopped onions, parsley, mint, chillies, salt, pepper and garlic powder. Transfer to a greased pan and bake uncovered for 45-60 minutes or until cooked through.

SIMPLE STEAMED TILAPIA

Ingredients

2 tsp sesame seeds

Vegetable oil for oiling the dish

1½ lb tilapia (snapper fillet if you don't like tilapia), cut into 4 pieces

2 tbsp soy sauce

2 tsp toasted sesame oil

1-inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled and cut into matchsticks

6 green onions, white portion only, slivered lengthwise

Method

In a dry fry pan over medium-high heat, toast the sesame seeds, shaking the pan frequently, until they are fragrant and pale golden brown. Pour into a bowl and set aside.

Place a steamer in a large, wide pot with a lid. Fill the pot with water to just below the level of the insert. Lightly oil a heatproof dish that will fit inside the steamer. Place the fish in the dish, overlapping the pieces if necessary, and drizzle with the soy sauce and sesame oil.

Sprinkle the ginger and half of the green onions over the fish. Set the dish in the steamer. Cover the pot. Bring the water to a boil over medium-high heat and steam for 10 to 12 minutes until the fish is opaque in the centre.

Carefully lift the dish from the pot and sprinkle the fish with the toasted sesame seeds and the remaining green onions. Serve immediately.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

MALABAR FISH BIRYANI

Ingredients

1 kg rui

1 cup sliced onion

¼ cup onion paste

100g green chillies

1 tbsp garlic paste

1 tbsp ginger paste

2 tbsp lemon juice

¼ cup coriander leaves

½ cup yoghurt

Salt to taste

1 kg aromatic rice

3 tbsp ghee

1 cup cooking oil

1 cup tomatoes

1 tsp turmeric powder

2 tbsp broken cashew nuts

3 pods cardamom

3 cinnamon sticks

¼ tsp garam masala powder

Boiled water

Method

Heat oil in a pan and fry half of the onion until golden brown. Fry cashew nuts and keep them aside. Apply turmeric powder and salt to the fish. Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a frying pan. Lightly fry the fish and keep it aside.

In a heavy-bottomed vessel, heat 3 tablespoons of oil. Add onion paste and fry. Add ginger, garlic, chillies and stir well for 2-3 minutes. Add tomatoes, yoghurt and salt. Cook for some time or until the water evaporates. Add fried fish pieces, coriander leaves, lemon juice and a little water. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Keep aside.

For the rice —

Wash the rice properly and let the water drain. Heat ghee in a non-stick pan. Add remaining onion slices, cardamom, and cinnamon sticks. Fry for 2-3 minutes. Immediately add the rice. Stir and add boiled water (1:2 ratio) and salt. Cook on high flame until the water is absorbed by the rice. Keep the rice covered for 10 minutes. Sprinkle garam masala powder.

Now take a heavy-bottomed vessel and add the cooked rice in one layer at the bottom. Add a few spoons of fish masala. Toss some fried onion, and nuts, and cover with a rice layer. Layer it up, finishing with the garnishes on top. Cover the vessel and put the biryani to simmer on a low flame for 10-15 minutes. When it is done, remove it from the oven and serve hot.

BAKED GREEN PANGAS

Ingredients

8-10 small pieces of pangas (skinless and boneless)

1 bunch of coriander leaves

2 tbsp lime juice

1 tsp black pepper

1 green chilli

2 cloves garlic

1 small piece ginger

1 tbsp lemon zest

Salt to taste

Method

Prepare your fish, wash well and drain the water with a sieve. Set aside and let the fish dry. Put coriander, black pepper, green chilli, garlic, ginger and salt into the blender, pour lemon juice and blend into a smooth paste.

Rub the fish with the paste and refrigerate for 15-20 minutes. Preheat your oven. Sprinkle the lemon zest on top of the fish. Bake for 10-15 minutes at 180°, or until the fish is thoroughly cooked. You may want to turn the pieces over once if needed. Enjoy with brown rice and salad.