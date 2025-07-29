Govt land no longer up for grabs at token prices, says finance adviser

'If anyone wants to take govt land, they will have to pay the appropriate price,' says Salehuddin Ahmed

Government land will no longer be handed over to any organisation at a token price, Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed said today.

"If anyone wants to take government land, they will have to pay the appropriate price," he told reporters after a meeting of the Advisory Council Committee on Economic Affairs and Government Procurement at the Cabinet Division of the Secretariat in Dhaka.

The committee gave in-principle approval to a proposal to transfer Jalil Textile Mills Ltd in Bhatiari, Chattogram, from the Bangladesh Textile Mills Corporation to the Bangladesh Army.

The move is intended to support the expansion of the Bangladesh Ordnance Factory (BOF) in the area. The proposal came from the Ministry of Textiles and Jute.

Asked about the proposed transfer, the finance adviser said the land would not be handed over at a token rate.

"They wanted to take the land. However, we have proposed that it should be given at a proper price," he said.

"In many cases, when land is offered at a token rate, it is not used properly," said the adviser.

For example, Salehuddin said, even if an organisation needs 10 acres, it may ask for 100 acres simply because the land is virtually free.