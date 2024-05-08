Say no to French Fries? Which foods to eat and to avoid this summer

The hottest days of summer are here with unbearable heat and the undeniable urge to crank up the air conditioning. While a cool can of soft drinks might sound tempting, they will not do your body any favours in these scorching temperatures. Just like you switch out your wardrobe for lighter fabrics, deciding on a summer diet is key to staying cool, energised, and feeling your best.

So don't give in to the temptation of virgin mojito just yet. Here are foods that you must avoid this hot summer.

Photo: Collected / emy / Unsplash

Turn down the spice

While a fiery curry might tantalise your taste buds in cooler weather, it's best to simmer down the spice levels during summer. Chillies contain capsaicin, a compound that triggers the body's heat response, making you feel even hotter.

Go for milder curries or explore cooling summer dishes like pasta salads, chickpea salad, yoghurt and granola, or cold sandwiches.

Photo: Collected / Antonio Mendes / Unsplash

Fried favourites

Greasy, fried foods take longer to digest, putting a strain on your digestive system and leaving you to feel sluggish all day. So, your favourite French fries, fried chicken, and tempuras must be avoided.

The best alternative to this is eating home cooked meals as much as possible. You can opt for lighter cooking methods as well like grilling, baking, or steaming.

Photo: Collected / sorin popa / Unsplash

Sugary dehydration

Although sugary sodas, juices, and energy drinks seem like a quick way to quench your thirst, they can actually have the opposite effect. The sugar content in these drinks often lead to dehydration and blood sugar spikes, leaving you feeling even thirstier and zapped of energy.

Stick to plain water, coconut water, or unsweetened iced tea instead for lasting hydration and a refreshing summer beverage. Electrolyte drinks are also a healthy alternative when water starts to feel a little boring.

Hidden sodium in processed foods

Processed foods like chips, popcorn, noodles or ramen, canned goods, or soup sachets are often loaded with sodium, which can contribute to bloating and water retention. They also tend to be high in calories and low in nutrients which leads you to feel fatigued and hinders your energy levels.

Choose fresh, whole foods over packaged snacks; your body and taste buds will thank you.

As we have established what we must avoid in this heatwave, here are some food you can and should intake more to keep yourself healthy and energized.

Photo: Collected / Sahand Babali / Unsplash

Hydrate like a champion

Water is your ultimate summer best friend, but incorporating high water-content foods into your diet adds another layer of hydration.

Enter lemon, watermelon and cucumber, the rock stars of the summer fruit and veggie world. Watermelon boasts a whopping 92 per cent water content, making it a juicy and refreshing way to replenish fluids. Cut it up into pieces and put it in the fridge for the hours that you have to stay out; come back to its heavenly taste!

Cucumbers are another excellent choice and not only for salads. Cucumber and lemon make one of the most refreshing drinks you can think of for summer while also being a detox for your body.

The power of mint

Think beyond flavouring your mojitos! Herbs like mint and cilantro are more than just culinary companions; they possess natural cooling properties.

Mint, with its refreshing menthol content, has a carminative effect, aiding digestion and preventing that bloated feeling often associated with summer meals.

Cilantro, another summer favourite, is a source of antioxidants and helps regulate body temperature. Add a generous handful of chopped mint to your summer salads, smoothies, or even infuse a pitcher of water for a naturally cooling beverage.

Photo: Collected / Dovile Ramoskaite / Unsplash

Keep it cool with leafy greens

Do not underestimate the power of leafy greens in bringing down your body temperature and keeping you hydrated. They are brimming with vitamins, minerals, and fibre — all essential for keeping your body functioning optimally during the summer heat. Plus, spinach, kale, and lettuce are surprisingly hydrating, thanks to their high water content.

Cook them in the most traditional way with a little bit of oil, onions, and a few green chillies while avoiding any other spices. Or, you can toss them into a summer salad with refreshing fruits like berries or mangoes, or whip up a cool and creamy spinach dip for a light and satisfying snack.