Regal biriyani recipes with PRAN Ghee Premium

MUTTON KACHCHI BIRIYANI

Ingredients

For the meat –

2½ kg mutton, 2 tbsp garlic paste, 2 tbsp ginger paste, 2 tsp red chilli powder, 3 tbsp biriyani masala, 1½ tsp salt, 2 tbsp PRAN Ghee Premium, 1½ cup fried onions, 1 cup curd, ¾ cup oil, ¼ cup powdered milk, ½ tsp tailed pepper, 2 long peppers, 1 mace, 7 – 8 green chillies, 2 tbsp kewra water.

For the potatoes —

6 – 7 medium potatoes, 1 tsp cooking oil, 1 tsp salt, Oil for frying.

For the rice —

3 tbsp salt, 1 tsp shahi cumin, 4 bay leaves, 4 cinnamon sticks, 8 cloves, 6 cardamom pods, 8 cups basmati rice, 2 tbsp kewra water, 1 tbsp rose water, ¾ cup milk, 2 tbsp PRAN Ghee Premium, ½ tsp saffron.

Method

Prepare the spice mix for mutton by adding together garlic and ginger paste, chilli powder, biriyani masala, salt, PRAN Ghee Premium, fried onions and curd. Marinate the mutton pieces with this mixture and then add milk powder and oil — let this sit in the refrigerator for 8 hours or overnight.

After that, add the freshly ground spices – pound together tailed pepper, long pepper and mace and add this into the mutton mixture. Spread the meat in a large pot and leave for later.

Meanwhile, toss the potatoes with salt and oil and deep fry them until they are golden and crispy – drain and set aside. For the rice, add salt, cumin, bay leaves, cinnamon sticks, cloves, and cardamom pods to a pot full of water and steep this for about eight minutes. Then, drop the washed and drained rice and cook this for 5 – 6 minutes before draining.

To the mutton mixture, lay out the potatoes and sprinkle over green chillies, fried onions, and kewra water. Add the rice and sprinkle over more kewra water, rose water, saffron, milk, and PRAN Ghee Premium. Cover and cook this on high heat for 10 minutes, then lower the heat and continue cooking for 1 – 1½ hours until it is fully cooked.

HYDERABADI BEEF BIRIYANI

Ingredients

For the meat –

2 kg mutton, 1 tbsp PRAN Ghee Premium, 1 tbsp ginger and garlic paste, 1 tbsp lime juice, ½ tsp turmeric powder, 2 tsp chilli powder, 1 tsp garam masala powder, 1 tsp salt, 4 green chillies, 5 tsp raw papaya paste, ½ cup curd, ½ cup fried onions.

For the rice –

8 cups basmati rice, 1 tsp salt, 1 tbsp oil, 3 tbsp PRAN Ghee Premium, A handful of mint leaves, A handful of coriander leaves, 3 sticks cinnamon, 6 cloves, 6 cardamom pods, 3 bay leaves, ½ cup milk, ½ tsp saffron.

Method

To marinate the meat, combine all the ingredients including the spices, PRAN Ghee Premium, chopped green chillies, papaya paste, curd, fried onions, and lime juice, and let this marinate for at least 8 hours or overnight. For the rice, soak it for 30 minutes, after draining it, add it to boiling water. Next, add salt and half-cook the rice.

In a large pot, add oil and PRAN Ghee Premium, and the whole spices including cloves, cinnamon sticks, cardamom pods, and bay leaves. Then add the marinated meat to the pan and cook for about five minutes. After that, add the coriander and mint leaves and layer it with the half-cooked rice and saffron milk. Layer this again with herbs and fried onions and close the lid. Let this cook for about an hour on medium heat until it is ready to serve.

Photo: LS Archive/Sazzad Ibne Sayed