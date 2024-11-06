Plant-based dining that even meat-lovers will love: Inside Faiza Ahmed’s Sanchayita

In a world where culinary trends shift as quickly as the tides, Faiza Ahmed, a fashion designer, visual artist, and culinary visionary, is returning to the roots of traditional Bangladeshi cuisine — minus the meat — with her plant-based venture, Sanchayita, initially launched in 2015. Her enterprise draws on our country's rich folk traditions, highlighting the bounty of plant-based foods native to the region.

Through this venture, which is also a dine-in restaurant and can be availed via booking, Faiza is not just serving food — she's offering an immersive, culturally resonant experience that connects diners with the land, heritage, and flavours that define Bangladeshi cuisine.

"Our soil is remarkably fertile," she says, "And, unlike many other countries, we're blessed with a diversity of vegetables and herbs. Sanchayita encourages people to savour plant-based foods that are deeply fulfilling and flavourful."

Her menu is meticulously crafted to surprise and delight patrons — shifting any assumptions that plant-based meals may feel incomplete without meat. For Faiza, the heart of Sanchayita is about creating a dining experience that evokes the warmth and intimacy of home.

She explains, "My plant-based venture has two primary motivations. First, there's growing awareness around the impact of animal farming, and I'm mindful of its sensitivities. Culturally, we are so enriched here — our soil is exceptionally fertile, giving us a unique abundance of vegetables and herbs, unlike in many other places."

"With this gratitude for our natural blessings, I founded Sanchayita to inspire people to explore the richness of plant-based foods and experience its benefits."

Faiza has travelled across Bangladesh, drawing inspiration from the local ingredients and traditional methods she encounters. Her aim is to preserve these culinary traditions by reimagining them through a plant-based lens.

Guests are invited into a cosy, thoughtfully designed interior that mirrors the welcoming atmosphere of a village gathering. "I designed Sanchayita's interior in such a way that guests feel at home," Faiza describes. "I want them to feel as if they've come to a gathering at a neighbour's house."

This ambience is complemented by her choice of fresh, organic ingredients, often sourced directly by her rather than relying on local markets. She even prepares her own spices, ensuring that every dish embodies authenticity and purity.

In a world increasingly aware of the environmental impact of animal farming, Sanchayita is a refreshing reminder of the power of plant-based diets — it shows how plant-based cuisine can be both deeply satisfying and culturally significant, bridging the past with the future of sustainable eating.

The Vi-Rohana Shinni

With each dish she serves, Faiza Ahmed is creating a narrative that celebrates the richness of Bangladeshi heritage. Through her upcoming Vi-Rohana Shinni event, she's inviting people to partake in a cultural and spiritual journey that transcends mere dining.

Vi-Rohana Shinni is scheduled for 16 November at Jatra Biroti, under the full moon. The event reflects Faiza's intent to create a space for reflection, community, and holistic wellness.

Guests at Vi-Rohana Shinni will be treated to more than just shinni; the event is designed to evoke the sensory and spiritual essence of a traditional village celebration. Folk musicians will perform sound healing sessions using bamboo flutes and dotara, immersing attendees in the rhythm and ambience of Bangladeshi folk music.

Visual artist Russell Rana will add a touch of visual enchantment, appearing with angelic white wings as part of his art movement, encouraging guests to embrace the evening's healing theme.

In true Sanchayita spirit, there are no corporate sponsors, preserving the genuine, community-cantered essence of the event.

"Everyone is helping in their own ways," says Faiza. "We wanted to capture the essence of a village festival, where participation is spontaneous and heartfelt, and that's happening here, too." ACI is providing cooking ingredients, Trilogy Communication is managing videography, and Faiza's close friends are contributing their time and resources to bring the event to life.

Guests are encouraged to wear white, bring candles, and partake in this evening of reflection and celebration. The shinni will be served on banana leaves, heightening the connection to nature and paying homage to the simplicity and purity of village traditions.

