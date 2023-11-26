Making perfectly spicy peanut butter noodles

A pack of noodles is arguably one of the most versatile ingredients in the pantry. You can make an instant snack with it or create a delicious meal. Cook it as per your favourite recipe from childhood or even try the numerous variations other countries have to offer.

This rendition is a lip-smacking one with sweetness from the peanut butter and spiciness from the chillies, and you can make it using instant noodles!

Ingredients

1 packet of Mr. Noodles

1 packet of Mr. Noodles spice

1 egg

1 medium carrot

1 thumb ginger

2 cloves garlic

2 fresh red chillies

2 tbsp peanut butter

½ tbsp soy sauce

½ tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 tsp sesame oil

1 tsp vegetable oil

1 tbsp chilli oil

2 sticks spring onions

1 tbsp crushed peanuts

Method

You can choose any flavour or category of Mr. Noodles for this recipe, depending on your palate. Start by frying the egg – crack it and mix in half a packet of noodle spice. Pour oil in a frying pan and cook the egg. Alongside, add in chopped garlic, ginger, sliced red chillies along with matchstick carrots and toss around, at this point add in the remaining spice packet.

In a saucepan, let the noodles boil while you make the sauce. Mix together peanut butter, soy sauce, balsamic vinegar, sesame oil, and chilli oil. Once it is a homogenous mixture, pour in a couple of tablespoons of the boiling noodle water and stir to thin it. Once the noodle is cooked, strain the water and toss it with the peanut butter sauce and egg mixture.

Once everything is well combined, serve with chopped spring onions and crushed peanuts for a delicious crunch.

Food: Fariha Amber