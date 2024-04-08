Soupy Korean Kimchi Noodles: A fusion delight

With the arrival of Mr. Noodles Korean Kimchi Ramen in Bangladesh, the world of noodles has taken a fiery, tangy turn! It's not any noodle dish; rather, it's a fusion phenomenon that brings bold, strong flavours from Korea right into our homes, with a touch to make it homely in Bengali style. Imagine a bowl of those perfectly spicy, raving with the flavour of Kimchi, garnished with your favourite treats. Ready to make this lip-smacking bowl? Come on, let's cook!

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

Ingredients

1 packet of Mr Noodles Korean Kimchi Ramen

1 tbsp vegetable oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 small onion, thinly sliced

1 tbsp kimchi paste, or to taste

½ cup of kimchi, chopped

4 cups of chicken or vegetable broth

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp sugar

1 tbsp gochujang (Korean chilli paste), optional for extra heat

Vegetables of choice (spinach, mushrooms, carrots, etc.), thinly sliced

Protein of choice (tofu, boiled eggs, chicken slices, etc.)

Garnish — Chopped green onions, sesame seeds, and a drizzle of sesame oil

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

Method

Start by heating the noodles following Mr. Noodles Korean Kimchi Ramen's package instructions. Keep an eye on the noodles since they will continue to cook in the tasty broth we will prepare. Remove from the stove when ready, and drain.

Heat the oil in a large saucepan. Add the onion and garlic, and fry until they are beginning to release their great aroma; this is going to be the step that will give your soup great flavour. Add the kimchi and kimchi paste, and watch them do a little sizzling dance. This product adds a sweet-sour, spicy explosion of flavour that gets up and dances on your taste buds.

Mix in the sugar, soy sauce, and broth. Add a dab of gochujang. Bring the mixture to a boiling point and then reduce the heat to allow everything to simmer down, blending all the flavours. Add all the ingredients that appeal to you: chicken, tofu, or any favourite vegetables. Finish with a little salt.

Back to the saucepan with the noodles, put them in again by stirring all around until they get used to all the other ingredients. Give them some time to relax and take in all that tasty broth. In a bowl, top it off with some sesame seeds, green onions, and a final swish of sesame oil — a chef's kiss.

Decor: K Tanzeel Zaman