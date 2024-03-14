Healthy iftar recipes that kids will actually love

Every mother goes through the conundrum — what to feed their children — the picky eaters of the family — during iftar. Ensuring that children get the right nutrients can be quite challenging, especially if a mum has to stay busy with outside appointments. However, there is a solution to this problem — quick iftar recipes that are as delightful as they are nutritious. This Ramadan, let flavours meet health through these easy-to-make iftar recipes.

Photo: Fariha Amber

VEGETABLE AND EGG WRAPS

Ingredients

4 readymade tortilla wraps

1 lettuce head

1 cup shredded red cabbage

1 cup sliced carrots

100g button mushrooms

2 eggs

2 tsp oil

3 tbsp cream cheese

1 tbsp cream

½ tsp dried oregano

½ tsp salt

½ tsp crushed black pepper

Method

Beat the eggs and scramble them over oil. Once done, remove from heat and sauté mushrooms in the same pan. Sprinkle over salt and pepper and remove from heat. Then, mix the cream cheese and the cream to loosen the mixture slightly. Add in black pepper and oregano and mix again.

Combine the shredded red cabbage and sliced carrots and pour over this mixture. Mix everything. Layer the wrap with this mixture, lettuce, cooked eggs, and mushrooms, and wrap firmly until sealed properly so that all the contents are tightly tucked in.

Photo: Fariha Amber

CLUB SANDWICH

Ingredients

6 loafs of bread

6 slices lettuce

1 large tomato

2 eggs

6 slices chicken salami

½ cup shredded carrot

6 slices cheese

2 tbsp low-fat mayonnaise

1 tsp mustard

½ tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

Method

Lightly toast the bread slices in a pan and then fry the eggs sunny side up. Mix the mayonnaise and mustard together and after that, spread this evenly on the toast. For the first layer, add lettuce and shredded carrot, then top with sliced tomatoes. Sprinkle over some salt and pepper.

Then, place a slice of bread and on top of that, add the salami and cheese slices. Top this with the egg and place another loaf of bread. Slice the sandwich diagonally and poke in some fun sticks to make them more appetising to children.

VEGETABLE SLIDERS

Ingredients

8 small burger buns

1 cup matchstick carrots

2 tbsp mayonnaise

2 tsp chilli sauce

4 slices cheese

For the patty –

400g sweet potatoes

200g canned kidney beans

½ cup breadcrumbs

2 tsp oil

½ tsp cumin powder

½ tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

Method

Peel the potatoes and cut them in half. Place them in a baking tray and brush with oil, sprinkle with salt, pepper, and cumin. Let these bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 25-30 minutes. Once done, mash the potatoes along with the beans and add breadcrumbs to it. Shape these into thick discs resembling a patty and let these cook in an air frier or bake until golden.

To assemble, slice the burger buns in half and toast them lightly. Mix the mayonnaise and chilli sauce and then add carrots, sliced cheese, and finally, top with the patty. Close the bun and poke a fun pick to hold everything together.

Photo: Fariha Amber

BELL PEPPER CUP NOODLES

Ingredients

3 bell peppers (one of each colour)

1 tomato

½ cup mushroom

2 cups spinach

1 carrot

200g noodles

1 tsp chicken powder

1 tbsp tomato ketchup

1 tbsp chilli sauce

1 tbsp oil

Method

Set the noodles to boil with a dash of salt and let them cook for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, cut the bell peppers into half and reserve four such halves. Chop the remaining two halves along with slicing the mushroom, tomato, and carrot.

Drizzle a little bit of oil in a hot pan and throw in the chopped carrot, bell pepper, and mushroom. Then, drain the noodles and add them in. Stir together and then add spinach and sliced tomatoes. Stir everything and then drizzle over tomato ketchup, and chilli sauce, and sprinkle over chicken powder. Toss everything together and serve inside the capsicum bowls.

Food: Fariha Amber