Forget gourmet, Shahjadpur’s muri bhorta is the real explosion of flavours

Imagine taking a mouthful of something that feels light and crunchy at first but explodes into a symphony of intense flavours — tangy and spicy with the smell of mustard oil — all at once. That's exactly what "muri bhorta" would offer you!

The humble yet fiery dish, made from puffed rice (muri) and a special blend of ingredients, has been one of the most popular street foods. For those who live for masala-infused food, this provides a full-bodied punch that makes your taste buds dance.

Photo: Ayman Anika

Shahjadpur Jheel Par brims with many food carts. Here, you can find everything from crispy fuchka to steaming hot momos making it a vibrant hub. However, the muri bhorta stands out for its uniqueness among all the delicious offerings.

A regular at the place, Sanjida says, "I've always been a fan of spicy food, but the

muri bhorta at Jheel Par takes it to another level. The way they mix the ingredients right in front of you, with that punchy chilli and lemon zest — it's irresistible!"

What makes muri bhorta special is its intricate balance of flavours. The puffed rice soaks up the heat of the chilli and the mustard oil while retaining its crunch. As you chew, the boldness of the ginger and the freshness of coriander leaves mix in with the tanginess of lemon juice, creating a multi-dimensional flavour profile. Each ingredient plays a role, turning a simple mash into something mouth-watering.

Photo: Ayman Anika

While the basic masala muri bhorta is already seasoned, there are several variations available for those who want to add an extra layer of indulgence — for example, dim muri bhorta (puffed rice with egg), where boiled eggs are added to the dish, giving it a richer texture. The egg absorbs the flavours of the ingredients and makes the dish more filling, ideal for those looking for a bit of protein with their spicy fix.

Another variation is murgi muri bhorta (puffed rice with chicken) in which tender, marinated chicken is added to the puffed rice mash, making it heartier. The meat blends beautifully with the other ingredients, adding another layer of complexity.

Muri Bhorta is also incredibly affordable, making it a staple snack for everyone — from students looking for a quick bite to families who want to indulge in the flavours of traditional Dhaka street food.

Photo: Ayman Anika

The price range starting at just Tk 30 for the simplest version and going up to Tk 500 or even Tk 1200 for more elaborate variants with whole chicken or duck, ensures there's something for everyone, no matter their budget or appetite.

So, if you are someone who loves exploring new food experiences and has a deep appreciation for flavours, Dhaka-style muri bhorta should be at the top of your list. The combination of puffed rice with fresh spices and optional additions like egg, chicken, or kalabhuna makes it an exciting choice for anyone looking for a comfort food!