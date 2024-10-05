Forget startups, Nafiz Azad Prithibi’s food cart is schooling us on Business 101

Recently, a young high school student passionate about business is redefining what it means to be an entrepreneur in the city. In a world where startups are often associated with professionals or idea-enthusiastic university graduates, Nafiz took the bold step to open a simple food cart business in his neighbourhood.

A class IX student at Dhaka Residential Model College, Nafiz Azad Prithibi along with his mother, started a food stall at Ring Road, Mohammadpur on 18 September. Later, he moved the business to a small food cart on the lane just beside Suchona Community Center.

Photo: Courtesy

"Nafiz Food Corner" does not have many fancy decorations; it is the food and the value for money it offers that attracts people. A menu attached to the cart features a variety of items such as tandoori chicken, chicken shashlik, noodles, soup, dragon fruit/vanilla-nut juice, and green coconut pudding, each of which is priced at/under Tk 50.

Nafiz elaborated, "My mother has prepared every item at home before it arrived at the cart. Our job here is to deep fry the chicken items so diners can eat them right out of the pan. So, technically, the customers are getting homemade fresh food.

"I care about reaching everyone, especially the students. This is why I have made it a priority to keep the cost within a range that's affordable, without compromising on quality."

When asked how he is balancing studies with business, he responded —

Photo: Jawwad Sami Neogi

"It's challenging but doable. As a matter of fact, I had a class test today. I think willpower is all that is required to overcome challenges, whether someone is pursuing education, entrepreneurship, or a full-time job. Then again, it's the greatest blessing one can get when this willpower combines with the surrounding support. The only reason I am here today is because of the encouragement from my family and friends."

Although the venture is relatively young, the cart enjoys tremendous popularity. Nafiz and his cousins were seen constantly stirring the tandoori chicken and chicken shashlik in the pan, while his father and the staff served soup, noodles, and juice to the customers.

Nafiz's father, Abul Kalam Azad Shahin is also a businessman. He shared, "I was hesitant when he first talked about this business. I kept telling myself that he wasn't doing anything wrong. So eventually, I decided to provide both mental and financial support to my son. I am a father, you know, that's the least I could do."

Shahin was overwhelmed to see such a huge crowd at the shop.

Photo: Jawwad Sami Neogi

"None of this would have been possible without my wife. Despite being a working woman in the banking sector, she always managed her time to support her son. Each moment, Nafiz had his mother by his side. She is, in fact, on the way from her office," he added.

It was almost 7:30 PM in the evening and all the food items were sold out. Rifat, a customer, shared his experience, "Nafiz's decision to start a business is commendable. I stopped by the road when I noticed the crowd. Although I was aware of the popular Facebook post, I was unaware of the actual location. "

Nafiz Azad Prithibi is a glaring example that age is no barrier to being a business owner. He wishes to take the business to newer heights. When asked, "Where do you see yourself in the future?" He smilingly replied, "As someone who continues to inspire young minds out there."