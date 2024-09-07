Stars shine bright, but who’s keeping the lights on? Meet the unsung heroes of entertainment

The world of entertainment certainly looks alluring. But have you wondered about the people who work day and night to keep the magic alive? Here, stars easily garner the lion's share of praise and visibility. However, the essential contributions of background artists frequently remain overlooked.

Star Lifestyle spoke with such dedicated professionals, who, despite forming the backbone of performances, face challenges that seldom capture the public's attention.

"We are selected based on superficial criteria"

Tasfia Mumtarin Kangkhita, a classical dancer with years of experience, sheds light on the often-overlooked adversities dancers face, particularly those who work in the shadows of the limelight as backup dancers.

She states, "Dancing is often dismissed as a mere hobby, which undermines our professional standing and financial stability. On top of that, we, especially the female dancers, hear disparaging comments from the audience and sometimes even from the organisers."

Photo: Tasfia Mumtarin Kangkhita

Her career, fuelled by passion and an unwavering commitment to her art, has nonetheless been marred by such systemic issues that undervalue and underpay backup dancers like her.

Kangkhita highlights the practical challenges faced by backup dancers, such as the lack of transportation after late-night shoots and substandard working conditions. "We are selected based on superficial criteria rather than talent."

"Many of us aren't active on social media, which unfortunately is mistaken for a lack of skill," she explains. Kangkhita's experiences underline the need for the industry to reassess how it values and supports dancers, ensuring their safety and acknowledging their artistry as a true profession.

"I am not a celebrity. Many people, for this reason, often try to belittle me…"

A seasoned theatre artist and media actor in Bangladesh, Tanvir Hossain Samdani couldn't narrate a different story than Kangkhita. His career, spanning over 16 years, encapsulates the highs and lows typical for actors who primarily occupy supporting roles — highlighting the systemic issues that often keep them in the shadows of their more famous counterparts.

"I began my journey in 2009, often relegated to minor roles that felt increasingly inconsequential as lead actors manipulated scenes to their advantage, eclipsing others to shine on screen," Tanvir shares.

His early experiences were marked by a lack of support and recognition, conditions that have improved only marginally over time. Despite accumulating years of experience and honing his craft, Tanvir notes that discrimination persists, underscoring an industry still skewed in favour of celebrity status.

Photo: Tanvir Hossain Samdani

"I have enough experience when it comes to acting and theatre performance; however, I am not a celebrity. Many people, for this reason, often try to belittle me," he shares. This systemic bias reflects a broader industry trend where fame often trumps talent, side-lining skilled artists who lack celebrity allure.

Tanvir emphasises that this issue isn't isolated from his personal experiences but is indicative of a pervasive culture that affects many background actors. "It is not only me, but everyone who wants to work in the media industry and started out as a background has faced such a situation at some point in their lives," he explains.

The ripple effect of this discrimination can be disheartening, causing many promising artists to leave the industry, their potential unfulfilled. Tanvir advocates for a shift in how the industry values all actors, regardless of their role size or fame. "Every character has a role to play — both a senior and a junior artist — and everyone deserves to be respected similarly," he insists on a hopeful note.

"There is often a lack of communication between the design and other creative teams"

Enamtara Saki, a dedicated costume designer, narrates the challenges she and her peers face in the entertainment industry.

One of the core challenges Enamtara highlights is the isolation from key creative teams that costume designers frequently experience. "Very rarely do we get to sit with other important members of a set such as cinematographers or even the artists themselves. So, naturally, there is often a lack of communication between the design team and other creative teams," she explains.

This segregation can lead to a disconnect, where costume designers are siloed into just fulfilling a director's vision without the benefit of a more holistic, collaborative creative process.

Photo: Enamtara Saki

When designers are not part of conversations that include how scenes are lit or shot, it can result in costumes that may not work optimally on camera, regardless of their aesthetic appeal or historical accuracy.

Enamtara also addresses the impact of lead artists' dominance on the creative inputs of costume designers. "Sometimes, I have seen that the main artists tend to dominate the process, especially if they are more experienced or high-profile, which may affect the director's influence and our input gets left out," she shares.

This dominance can sideline the expertise of costume designers, whose meticulous work is important in bringing authenticity and vibrancy to the characters' portrayals. Despite costume designers' integral role, there is a lack of recognition and visibility for their work.

A call for a change

Though our eyes have long been glued to the glittering scene of the silver screen, it is about time we shift our collective gaze behind the curtain — acknowledging and celebrating the indispensable roles these artists play in the entertainment industry.

Their voices, though quiet, echo the need for change that would enable them to finally step into the light of appreciation they rightly deserve. This change would not only benefit the artists but also enrich our entertainment industry.