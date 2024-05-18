A couple’s journey from office desks to street food cart

While passing through the lines of food carts at Shahjadpur Jheel Par, something unusual caught my eye. A banner proudly displayed food items such as chaler ruti, bhuri bhuna, haash bhuna, beef curry, and khichuri – delicacies not commonly found on the streets, that too made at home! One fine day, out of curiosity and hunger, I approached the cart. Operating it was a couple – the man dressed in formal pants and a shirt, the woman in a shalwar kameez.

Upon inquiring, the couple informed me they head straight to the cart after their office jobs to serve these homemade delights.

Quite uncommon, no?

The couple – Emu Akter and Fasiur Rahman, married for six years – started this business not out of necessity but out of passion for the food they cook.

Photo: Ferdous Utsho

"In traditional Bengali households, women are expected to do the basic chores such as cooking. However, when I was married, I couldn't cook properly," shared Akter. Surprisingly, it was her husband, Fasiur Rahman, with his culinary skills and a deep love for cooking, who inspired a change.

"Contrastingly, my husband was a much better cook than I was and most importantly, he loved it!" she recounted with a smile.

The idea to start a food-related business was sparked by their shared love for food.

"I suggested why not open a restaurant or at least a food stall," Akter explained. Despite their demanding careers – Rahman as a deputy sales manager and Akter in office administration – the couple dared to dream.

Their entrepreneurial journey began spontaneously when they stumbled upon a food cart for sale on Facebook.

"It was an impromptu decision and we didn't plan anything," Akter recalled. With a modest investment of Tk 40,000 to Tk 50,000 and a Tk 4,000 grocery shopping spree, they started their culinary venture.

Balancing their 9-to-5 jobs with their food cart operation has been no small feat.

"Of course, maintaining this food cart is immensely pressuring as we hold 9 to 5 jobs," Akter detailed. "It is both physically and mentally straining. We attend to the cart immediately finishing our work."

Yet, the rewards have been sweet. Serving homemade favourites straight from their kitchen, they manage to earn around Tk 4,000 to Tk 5,000 per day in just three hours.

Photo: Ferdous Utsho

The couple's determination is fuelled by the dream of something bigger. "We have been dreaming of having such an enterprise for so long that the pressure didn't matter to us. We just wanted to give it a shot and see what happens," Akter reflected with optimism.

Their venture brings a slice of their home to the bustling streets, as everything they sell is prepared at home with the help of their house help, who has been instrumental in their operation.

In a world where the daily grind can often overshadow personal passions, Emu Akter and Fasiur Rahman remind us that it is possible to weave joy and fulfilment into the fabric of everyday life. Their journey is a heartfelt reminder that sometimes, the most rewarding ventures begin not with meticulous planning, but with a spontaneous leap of faith and a dash of hope.