Alfresco: A home away from home for Dhaka's foodies

In the crowded restaurant space of Dhaka city, you sometimes find yourself searching for comfort cuisine instead of adventure. One that requires no extra effort on your end but guarantees a delicious meal and a great time, be it with friends, family, or even by yourself.

One name that comes to mind while thinking of such a restaurant is Alfresco. An initiative by three close friends, ﻿Kazi Md Rushdi, Mahathir Mohammad Ayan, and Md Mahmudul Hasan, Alfresco opened its doors to food lovers of the capital back in October 2014.

If you happen to reside, study, or work nearby chances are you have been to one of their seven branches at least a couple of times. Md Mahmudul Hasan explains, "Our approach has always been rather minimalistic. The idea was to establish Alfresco as the place you would want to come back to every now and then for its food and the cosy environment that helps you relax."

Photo: Alfresco

After a successful journey of nine long years, it is safe to say that they were off to the right start.

Alfresco's menu is a treasure trove of different flavours and surprisingly enough, you can enjoy it without breaking the bank. You cannot go wrong with a comforting bowl of their ''Pasta Basta". On the other hand, their pizza Bolognese or pizza Delicia are perfect for sharing with friends. Also, if you have not tried it already, their pizza sandwiches are a must-have!

Meat lovers aside, Alfresco comes with an ocean of flavours in its seafood dishes. With fried or grilled calamari rings, light-battered fish and chips, salted crumb prawn, and the two amazing variations of crab, you pretty much re-learn the power of seafood in cheering you up.

The rice platters of Alfresco are perfect for a hearty meal during the busy lunch hours or to end the day on a good note for dinner. Pair it up with an orange mojito or cherry due, and you have got yourself the best meal of the week.

Moving on to the less-known gems of Alfresco, we have that amazing line of desserts. Their cheesecakes are some of the very best you can find in the city. Even plain old vanilla is treated as Queen Vanilla, with the flavoured frosting finding its perfect balance on layers of airy light cake. Coffee and chocolate cake enthusiasts find their favourites here in the form of delicious tiramisu, special black forest, molten chocolate, and more.

Photo: Alfresco

Their customised cakes have a fan base of their own. "We have one client who have been ordering birthday cakes for two children for nine years now," Hasan shares fondly. "They make sure to share the photos of their celebration every time and honestly, that feels like a success in itself".

As Alfresco celebrates nine years of success, it is clear that their commitment to serving great food and building a sense of community is stronger than ever. From one branch to seven, they have grown while maintaining their dedication to quality and affordability. With a diverse menu, friendly atmosphere, and a commitment to satisfying the foodies of Dhaka, Alfresco has earned a special place in our hearts and taste buds.