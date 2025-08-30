Unlock your style with these trending men’s accessories

For those who think men's jewellery and accessories are modern trends, prepare to be astounded. Men have accessorised themselves since time immemorial, using these adornments to express their unique style and personality. Modern day accessories take it up a notch, using rings, necklaces, watches and bracelets, to make a bold statement.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

Necklaces

Whether a simple chain or a daring pendant, few things can elevate a man's look like a good necklace. Shahrukh Khan's massive diamond necklace at the IIFA 2025 may have been designed to make a statement, especially thanks to its apparent glamour and price point, but even without the glitz, most necklaces, such as Figaro chains, box chains, snake chains, and anchor chains are popular options that do the job well. Good to pair with open-necked shirts or plain tees, most such chains have stood the test of time and lived to tell the tale.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

Bracelets

Common as day, men's bracelets can be subdued or bold, depending on the occasion and the intent. Some signature bracelets, such as Salman Khan's famous Feroza, have been copied far and wide; simpler bracelets include leather bands, leader cuffs or braided bracelets, bangle bracelets and rope bracelets. Minimal and classy, most bracelets have the ability to make a man look good without trying too hard.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

Earrings

Slightly controversial, especially in formal settings, earrings are a hit or miss depending on how one carries them. Worn with confidence, earrings can look trendy, flaunted on one ear or both. Earrings come in varieties such as small hoops, or studs; men that want a more audacious look also go for cross danglers, which work out well in informal settings.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

Rings

Historically a symbol of tradition, status, and personal identity, signet rings traditionally featured a personal crest, or initials. In modern times, signet rings continue to hold their charm as men wear them with their favourite stones, in both understated colours and louder designs. This versatile accessory looks best on formal or traditional clothes, but men have also worn them with jeans and tee shirts and rocked the look.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

Beads

Beachy and bohemian, beaded accessories, such as necklaces or bracelets are a vibrant and colourful way of self-expression. Made with glass, wood, clay or precious stones, beads are versatile, pleasing both the casual holidaymaker and the banker on a business meeting. In some cultures, certain beads hold religious sentiments, such as the Rudraksh beads in India, but most are worn for adornment.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

Pendants

Instead of chunky chains, straight back from the early 2000s are statement pendants that steal the show. Pair them with plain black or white baggy tees and watch the magic happen. Alternatively, one can wear these on plain, dark-coloured formal shirts with one or two buttons open down the front, making for a semi-casual look.