How Tasmit Arny created a heritage‑rooted jersey for Bangladesh Women’s Football team

When Tasmit Afiyat Arny was approached by the Bangladesh Football Federation to design the women's team jersey, she saw it as more than a design project; it was a chance to tell a story.

As founder of Stride and a designer known for blending heritage with modern identity, Arny set out to create a jersey rooted in pride, purpose, and cultural symbolism.

Designing for a national team is not just about aesthetics, it's about identity, performance, and pride. From studying the players' backgrounds to developing original motifs, every element had to be intentional. It demanded long hours, deep cultural research, and a clear creative direction.

"This wasn't something you just put together," she says. "It had to mean something to them, and to the country as a whole."

Tasmit Afiyat Arny

A jersey that carries the country

Arny began where she always does — with research.

She studied the team: girls from different districts, varied backgrounds, each bringing their own story to the field.

"They came from different corners of the country. But they had one goal. That was the core of my concept," she shares.

This inspired her to design a bespoke Jamdani motif, symbolising unity in diversity.

"Jamdani is something we can claim entirely as our own, from start to finish. If you're creating something that represents a country, it must be rooted in something undeniably ours. The arrows come into the centre of the motif, symbolising how they have come together as a team," she adds.

With her signature focus on folk art forms, Arny ensured that every detail of the jersey held meaning. The jersey's bold red, seen from a bird-eye view on a green pitch, becomes a living version of the national flag.

Although this was not the first of her designs, it was one of the earliest she created for the national teams. In fact, she completed the women's jersey before the men's. Yet, when the men's kit was finally revealed, it came with far more fanfare and media attention.

The women's jersey, in comparison, entered the spotlight quietly, despite the depth of thought and symbolism woven into it. For Arny, this contrast reflects a larger truth: women athletes often work just as hard, if not harder, yet continue to be overlooked.

Designing with purpose

Arny's work is never just about surface appeal. Her designs carry layered meanings, requiring the viewer to pause and connect. That's what she's been doing through Stride and events like Arka Fashion Week — initiatives aimed at helping the youth stay rooted while they stride forward.

"The purpose is to make this path easier," she explains. "To show that fashion can be grounded in culture without being weighed down by it."

That balance of past and present is what earned her international recognition. Named one of four influential American-South Asian fashion designers by the North America-based platform Anokhi Media, Arny continues to push boundaries while holding space for her heritage.

She's also clear about what kind of feedback she's open to.

"I've been working for 13 years. I will only take healthy feedback," she states firmly. And this is not arrogance, it's conviction. She's faced enough noise to know the difference between critique and condescension.

More than just merchandise

What truly sets this jersey apart is Arny's refusal to let it be reduced to just another kit.

"Design something people all over the world would want to buy. You don't need to give it away as a gift, just to let your work be displayed. No matter who that is," she emphasises.

The Bangladesh women's football jersey is a statement in itself. Every thread, motif, and colour choice reflect the stories of the players who wear it and the roots they come from.

For Tasmit Afiyat Arny, it was never about designing something for the sake of it. It was about crafting a piece that players could wear with pride. In a space where women's efforts are too often sidelined, this jersey stands tall as proof that their stories deserve to be seen, celebrated, and remembered; loud and clear, in bold red on green.

