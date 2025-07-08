Will women’s team receive deserved facilities?

If the Bangladesh women's football team had surpassed all expectations by emerging as SAFF champions in 2022, they have completely blown it out of the water in 2025, by qualifying for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026.

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) did not want to waste the occasion of their return from Myanmar and arranged a reception at Hatirjheel Amphitheatre at the dead of the night on Monday.

The women in red and green looked understandably tired on the stage but not short of enthusiasm and listened intently to the current BFF president Tabith Awal promising to provide all kinds of support for their upcoming "Mission Australia" in next year's March.

"You have accomplished two things: you are making history, and you are taking us forward in our journey to changing our society's mindset," were Tabith's words of praise for the triumphant footballers.

"We, the 18 crore people, are putting our trust in you. We give our commitment that we will support you. Move forward, you don't have to look back. We will extend all of our support, prayers, and expertise for you. Please carry on," he added

Tabith then concluded his speech with, "From now on, we have only one commitment, one slogan, one tagline: Mission Australia."

It was a strong message from a young leader like Tabith which should make the players feel optimistic about what lies ahead.

However, the BFF had made many lofty promises after the SAFF triumphs in 2022 and 2024 as well, but did not follow through on most of them.

The BFF, no doubt, deserves credit for the team's success as they had provided them with a foreign coach, given them accommodation, sustenance and also a salary.

But what the BFF is yet to provide the girls is a solid domestic structure from where they can earn a decent livelihood and live a better life as the salary provided by the federation is not fitting for a champion team. Moreover, the players have also gone months without receiving even that meagre amount in the past.

Hopefully, this time the BFF will fulfill all of its promises so that in the future, captain Afeida Khandokar would not have to request the BFF women's wing chief Mahfuza Akhter Kiron to clear their wages during an international tournament.

Although the BFF boss did not divulge anything specific about their 'Mission Australia': captain Afeida made a few valid demands while talking to the media in the afternoon, such as better training facilities, better grounds, improved diet, more international friendly matches against strong teams and a domestic women's football league through which female footballers across the country can earn some bucks.

Considering the many challenges the women's team have had to face, the true potential of this team is arguably still unknown. It's about time the BFF steps up with visible initiatives for this team who, according to star player Ritu Porna Chakma, "know how to fight through adversity".