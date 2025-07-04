Unwind, reload, repeat: Golden girls of Bangladesh ready for final flourish

After getting the job brilliantly done on Wednesday, before their third and final group match in the AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers, some of the golden girls of Bangladesh traded their boots for crayons, unwinding in a kids' play zone with colouring books in hand.

L-R: Monika Chamka, Shamsunnahar, Nilufa Yesmin Nila, Maria Manda, and Ritu Porna Chakma pose with their artworks. Photo: Instagram via Maria Manda / Shamsunnahar

It was a reminder that even elite athletes need their moments of play.

L-R: Maria Manda, Monika Chamka, and Nilufa Yesmin Nila busy colouring. Photo: Instagram via Maria Manda / Shamsunnahar

On Friday, it was back to the pitch for Peter Butler's buoyant bunch, on the eve of their Turkmenistan fixture -- a dead rubber in terms of stakes, starting from 6:30pm at Thuwunna Stadium.

Photo: BFF

Photo: BFF

Photo: BFF

From the sidelines, coach Butler observed his players closely, possibly planning to give fringe players their time in the spotlight after having already entered into the elusive Asian Cup.