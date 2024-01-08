How to style your coordinated set for any occasion

If one fashion trend has taken the world by storm in the last couple of years, it is undoubtedly the coord! Shortened terminology for the coordinated set, this particular attire has taken the fashion world by storm. Everyone out there — from women and men to children — owns at least one set of coords and for good reason. Stylish and trendy they are a fashion-favourite and here to stay for the foreseeable future!

The possibilities are endless. Imagine any print, colour, and design; it looks good when coordinated.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

A solid-coloured, coord set is an everywoman's hero. This will see you through the day, whether you are a student with multiple classes throughout the day, a mum of two always on school runs, have back-to-back meetings, or just simply need to run errands the whole day.

In terms of colours, you are spoilt for choice. Pastel shades like white, beige, baby pink, blue, mint, and peach are soothing and comfortable. In-between shades are great, such as caramel, moss green, mauve, and periwinkle. Deeper shades like slate grey, navy, chocolate, and claret are beautiful and look fantastic on all skin tones.

The best part about solid coords is that one can dress them up in any way. Sport a colourful scarf, pair it with a patterned handbag, or a striking pair of shoes. You are set for the day to take on the world!

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

Prints, prints, and more prints are the order of the day. Small, delicate floral prints are perfect for everyday wear. As are polka dots and stripes. Medium-sized florals and abstract prints are also nice. Opt for unusual colourways like teal and pink, parrot green and orange, navy and pink. Larger prints are also fun if one can carry them off.

The best part, coords make for stunning evening wear too. A sequined set is chic. One can even wear it to a wedding when styled right.

Lush fabrics like velvet, sequins, silk and satin are great materials for a rich, glamorous look. Go for a stunning jewel shade like emerald, sapphire, or garnet velvet coord embroidered and embellished with crystals and sequins to bring boundless glamour to your party wardrobe.

Another fabulous option is brocade. Not for the faint of heart, this is a look to stand out in a crowd. Go for Katan — a fabric steeped in tradition and heritage. Give it a modern spin by choosing your mum's or one of your brocade saris and fashioning it into a set. A deep teal or hot pink katan sari will make a lovely coord set.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

Let your creative juices flow, put some simple touches like a zardozi neckline or a contrasting border but leave it at that. Pair it with sky-high metallic heels and a potli bag and there you have it!

Coords are a great way to breathe life into unworn saris collecting dust at the back of your wardrobe. A floral chiffon sari will be a perfect set for casual wear. An embroidered georgette can be fashioned into a sweet little set for dinners and dawats. Silk saris are also great in this regard.

Be bold, have fun, and go crazy!

Model: Joly

Styling: Sonia Yeasmin Isha

Wardrobe: Safiya Sathi

MUA: Piash

Location: The Westin, Dhaka