Baggy jeans are back, and millennials are still in denial

In our fast-paced modern world, trends seem to come and go, from makeup and clothes, to the way we speak. One phenomenon of this is the non-stop changing of fashion trends.

In recent times, we have seen a rising popularity in loose-fit denim jeans. Whether they are flared, or mom jeans, it is clear that for a lot of people, especially younger folk, skinny jeans are a thing of the past!

The style of baggy jeans was most notably seen in the 80's and 90's, back then being referred to as "boyfriend" jeans, but soon declined in popularity in the 2000's when skinny, low-rise jeans became the new thing. So, how exactly did baggy jeans revive? Does this mean more common fashion and lifestyle trends from the past might make a comeback?

The revival of baggy jeans was most commonly noticed during and after the pandemic period in 2020-2021. Many people believe that due to the laid-back nature that quarantine instilled into us, our fashion sense soon reflected these behaviours as well.

It is no surprise for such a thing however. Indeed, baggy jeans are far easier and more comfortable to wear. With more breathable space, and its casual yet chic look, many people have switched to baggy jeans, embracing a unique, yet comfortable style.

Photo: Collected / Tim Mossholder / Unsplash

A generational divide may also have played a part in the comeback of this new trend. The vivid differences between Millennials and Gen Z have been explored countless of times, but it could not be more obvious when it comes to fashion styles. Baggy jeans are not exclusive to only one generation of course, but the return of the baggy jean has clearly been taken on by Gen Z.

Younger folks have embraced more casual, urban styles, which they perhaps deem to be "cooler" compared to the common trends amongst Millennials. It also serves as a way of separating themselves from different generational groups, a new identity expressed through whatever is trending in their circle.

Could nostalgia also play a part in this comeback? We have seen many trends on social media that are inspired by 90s subcultures. Celebrities have been seen embracing 90s fashion, adding to the influence. Straight-leg and wide-leg jeans have replaced the once popular skinny jeans, which all take clear inspirations from popular fashion styles a few decades ago.

Baggy jeans also serve for more versatility and often complement several body types. Unlike skinny jeans, baggy jeans don't hug your body and emphasise the figure as much, which allow for you to style yourself without having to worry about size. You can style your pair of jeans in several ways, such as wearing a crop top or even a baggy sweatshirt, which all complement and go well with loose, baggy jeans of any kind.

With the comeback of past trends, it is possible that more fashion trends could make a comeback. The return of baggy, loose-fitting denim jeans represent one of the few changes that many people have begun to implement in their fashion styles, prioritising cosiness and uniqueness.