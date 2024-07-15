How to rock retro fashion without looking like a time traveller

Retro fashion has a timeless appeal that draws us. Whether it's the glamorous elegance of the 1920s, the rebellious flair of the '50s, or the bold statements of the '80s —the fashion of the eras was so iconic that every generation wants to add its spin to it.

The retro style is all about uncovering history, not just about discovering clothes. Designers are always reinventing classic looks to make it relevant to current trends. Consider 60s-inspired slim-fit suits or contemporary cotton shirts that draw inspiration from the 1940s military style. These items are designed to meet modern tastes and silhouettes while retaining the essence of their retro ancestors.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

Although the style owes its origins in ancient Greece, tank tops made their first appearance in the fashion of the common man in the '50s, ushered by the popular look of Marlon Brando in the film, A Streetcar Named Desire.

We owe the counterculture of the 60s more than we think for our fashion inspirations, and tank tops are no different. Successive decades brought its distinct style to wearing sleeveless tops.

Embracing retro fashion with confidence Men's clothes will continue to feature retro style as long as designers continue to be inspired by them. Confidence is the key to looking great in retro fashion; it is a means of self-expression. Here are some ways to help you stylishly embrace retro style: Start small: If you are new to retro fashion, start with accessories or a single statement piece. Chunky rings or a retro hat can be the safest options to start with. Mix and match: Combine vintage items with what you already own. The ideal balance can be achieved by teaming a contemporary ensemble with retro-style shoes or a blazer. Tailoring is key: Make sure your retro pieces fit well. A good tailor can make a vintage suit look like it was made just for you. Stay true to yourself: If it does not feel right, do not feel obligated to give it your all. Include pieces that express your individuality and that speak to you. Experiment and have fun: Fashion is all about having fun. Until you discover something you enjoy, experiment your way into fashion.

Today, tank tops come in a wide variety of styles and fabrics following the cue from the 1980s, when they were made popular by the workout culture.

There are many unique textures and patterns in retro clothing. The vivid checks and stripes are coming back in style. These can be used with contemporary items to produce a well-balanced, nostalgic, yet fresh style. Try wearing velvet blazers, suede jackets, and cotton trousers; they give your outfit depth and personality.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

A great approach to add to retro style without fully committing to a look is through accessories. Any ensemble can be enhanced with vintage watches, leather belts, and classic aviator sunglasses. Something as basic as a pair of suspenders can make heads turn.

Social media deserves a round of applause for keeping retro fashion relevant. There are several influencers on platforms like Instagram and TikTok who can guide you to combine antique pieces with modern aesthetics.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

These influencers are bringing retro fashion back into the mainstream and proving that you do not have to spend a fortune to appear fashionable and original.

Model: Fazla Rabbi Khan

Styling: Sonia Yeasmin isha

Makeup: Sumon Rahat