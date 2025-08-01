CA terms trade deal with US ‘a decisive diplomatic victory’

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus congratulated tariff negotiators on securing a landmark trade deal with the United States, terming the agreement 'a decisive diplomatic victory'.

"By reducing the tariff to 20 percent, 17 percentage points lower than anticipated, our negotiators have demonstrated remarkable strategic skill and unwavering commitment to safeguarding and advancing Bangladesh's economic interests," said Yunus in a message after the negotiations.

"They have been working relentlessly since February and have successfully navigated a complex negotiating process involving tariff, non-tariff, and national security matters," he said.

"The agreement they negotiated preserves our comparative advantage, enhances our access to the world's largest consumer market, and safeguards our core national interests."

He said this achievement not only underscores Bangladesh's rising strength on the global stage but also opens the door to greater opportunities, accelerated growth, and lasting prosperity.

"Today's success stands as a powerful testament to the nation's resilience and its bold vision for a stronger economy tomorrow."