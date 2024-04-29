Hottest handbags to have and hold!

A bag is the best and easiest way to bring instant polish to your one's look. From day to day, our moods vary, and the places we go to and just life in general are not the same. A reasonably stylish woman needs a couple of bags in her wardrobe that will cover all her sartorial grounds with flair.

To begin with, a simple yet stylish tote bag is ideal for your business of the day. It should be roomy, comfortable, and easy to use. From work to school runs to grocery stores it should see you through, keeping you looking fashionable and in vogue.

The material is key; choose a coated canvas that is sturdy and waterproof. It is an especially good material to consider given how humid our climate tends to be.

Leather can be moody and temperamental and not all leathers are created equally. One needs to be rather careful with it while coated canvas is forgiving and always looks great.

The latest shapes for everyday totes are interesting and versatile. There are boxy-shaped ones with top handles as well as straps for easy wearing. Cholé has a beautiful chic style. Choose a tote in a neutral colour like khaki, beige, or tan.

Structured handbags are timeless and classy. Always in vogue they never go out of fashion and are a great investment. What's more, these purses take one from boardroom to ballroom with élan.

The most coveted one is the classic Chanel flap with its iconic gold chain straps. A style so timeless it has been in fashion since its inception in the '70s and is still the most coveted handbag in the world. It has a hefty price tag though, which is why there are countless variations of it across the board for all price points.

The Lady Dior is another classic piece that is definitely a wardrobe staple and will remain relevant for decades to come. It has hundreds of renditions so choose a shape and material best suited to your taste. Many local brands do great leather purses that are good investments as the quality of the leather is top-notch.

Now, let's talk about the fun stuff. Mini or small bags have been all the rage for the past few years and why not, they are just so cute!

From pillbox clutches that are glorified, well, pill cases and hold nothing more than lipstick to the Aspinal of London hatboxes, one is truly spoilt for choice! There is a mini bag for every budget and taste. They are incredibly trendy but that's pretty much what they are so investing in a pricey one may not yield great returns in the long run!

Potli bags are very stylish and local brands such as Monroé and Festivibe do amazing embroidered ones. They look incredible with ethnic outfits and will stay in your wardrobe for years to come.

Clutches are very hot right now and come in all shapes and materials. Perfect for parties as well as daytime events having a variety of cute little purses will bring fun and excitement to your wardrobe.

Choose metallic ones for ethnic outfits such as a gold Dolce & Gabbana devotion with a cute little handle or a mini black Gucci Dionysus with a long strap for dancing the night away.

A python Bvlgari mini bag will look equally glamorous with a golden saree or a gown.

Beaded bags are very hot right now. Local brands such as Sarab House do lovely little purses that are sure to add stardust to your festive wardrobe. "MAK the Label" is another local brand that does amazing trendy handbags.

From puffy pleather ones to tiny Perspex boxed they have a wide range of collectable ones at affordable price points.

