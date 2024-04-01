Heritage chic: The new age of Eid fashion in Bangladesh

What is the first thing that comes to your mind while considering getting an Eid outfit? Surely, the thought is not patriotic! To be honest, for years we have become accustomed to looking towards our neighbouring countries when sourcing outfits for special occasions.

It's not like Bangladesh did not have designers. It's just that the designs left much to be desired. Among them, however, certain veteran designers have always been steadfast in delivering innovative, iconic designs using local weaves and materials.

One can safely surmise that the women of Bangladesh are now happily in love with the fabric of their beloved nation. We are passionately enamoured by the jewels of our land, and rightly so. That blind obsession with the sartorial choices of Bollywood actresses and celebrities is a thing of the past; we have, at long last, come into our own.

Bangladesh has a plethora of designers, each with a unique flair. We need to celebrate these designers and their work and only then will our fashion arena flourish and become a discussion on the global stage. The buzz must begin locally, we must first address our uniqueness and our talents and only then will the world pay attention to our aptitude.

Tradition Bangladeshi crafts are more popovers than ever, especially with the younger generation that would previously shun traditional garb, is now embracing them with passion. What's best, these New Age fashionistas are not only choosing heritage fabrics but breathing new life into them.

They are raiding their mother's closet, digging out old, forgotten pieces and reviving them by creating stylish pieces that are incredibly chic and one of a kind. An old Katan is being remade into a chic jacket on one hand, while a pretty Jamdani is being made prettier with delicate embroidery and other similar stunning works. That's where the truly fashion-forward are at right now — in their skin, fabulously flaunting their Bangaliana!

Having said all this, let's also remember that not long ago when the internet had not taken over the world, and the world was not considered a united global stage. Our mothers donned Rajshahi silk saree, Tangail tant, and Dhakai Jamdani on almost all occasions. Today, thanks to technology a lot has changed, the borders almost do not exist. But let's use this as an inspiration to improve our products rather than moving to consuming foreign products only. To cater to not only our own but also the global clients. And the entire process can only begin when we truly fall in love with our work and take pride in it.

Model: Mysha, Mariyam

Photo: Adnan Rahman

Wardrobe: Simily Haute Couture

Jewellery: Zaf Jewels

Styling: Sonia Yeasmin Isha

Makeup: Sumon Rahat