Three killed as private car overturns on Dhaka-Mawa Expressway

Three people were killed and another was injured after a private car overturned after hitting a roadside railing in Srinagar upazila of Munshiganj early today.

The accident took place around 5:50am in Shologhor area on the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway, said Dewan Azad, station officer of Srinagar Fire Station.

One of the deceased was identified as Raisa, 20, while the identities of two male victims could not be confirmed immediately.

"The driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the roadside railing, causing it to overturn," Azad said.

A fire service unit reached the spot around 5:58am and started a rescue operation. Two victims were found dead inside the car, while another succumbed to injuries after being taken to a nearby hospital along with a fourth passenger in critical condition, he added.

The bodies were later handed over to police.