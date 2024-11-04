Forget pearls! Seashells are the affordable trend your jewellery box needs

Mother nature is truly awe-inspiring. She not only provides sustenance and warmth for her children but she does it with absolute beauty and grace. Her creations are perfect in their form and function and never cease to amaze us with their unique beauty.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

Seashells are one such example. At first glance, one might fail to grasp the complexities of a shell and yet, every piece is unique and aesthetically stunning. Not many people are aware that it takes a lot of time for shells to form and they are an integral component that keeps our ecosystem alive and thriving. The beauty of seashells is indeed incomparable which makes them wonderfully ornamental.

Traditionally, seashells have been used aesthetically. As it is easily available around the coastal areas, crafts from those regions are heavily influenced by seashells and their many variations.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

If you are a beach lover, a table lamp decorated with seashells is a fun way to bring a touch of the seas to your living quarters, along with shell string curtains. Lovely photo frames studded with shells are perfect to encase precious moments one would love to see every day.

Many such interesting items intricately decorated with shells are available in gift shops in coastal towns, Gawsia Market and Chandni Chawk of Dhaka, and high-end stores like Aarong, Deshi Dosh, etc., helping to bring the allure of the seas to your home!

Sartorially shells have inspired designers in Bangladesh tremendously. A beautiful blouson adorned with shells is whimsically pretty and will bring a dose of boho chic to your look.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

Blouses studded with shells look fantastic when paired with the right saree. Many local designers juxtapose intricate embroidery with lined with shells in different shapes and sizes, creating amazing masterpieces.

A saree with shells dangling from the anchol and the paar is bound to make heads turn! Kameezes and fatuas with shells look really pretty and unique. Another fun way to use shells is by wearing them as jewellery.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

Designers really go to town with shells and create earrings, necklaces, bracelets, bangles, rings and so many other accessories! One is spoilt for choice really.

Sport a shell choker with a plain black maxi dress or shell bangles with a white macramé dress to the next soirée. Deck up your hair bun with the beautiful shell hair pin to truly bring Bangaliana to your look. A lovely shell brooch will look absolutely stunning on your jacket the next time you travel abroad and will definitely bring compliments from all!

Shell earrings are a must-have for every girl; they bring a dose of beachy beauty to any look any time your heart years to hear the waves splashing!

Photo: Adnan Rahman

And the most important part is that all these are highly affordable with a pair of earrings costing anything between Tk 500 and 2500. A complete set would cost Tk 1000 – 7000, whereas if you were just opting for a pair of bangles, they would range between Tk 1000 – 4000. Having said that, these jewellery pieces are a picture-perfect replacement for the floral ones, during any mehendi or halud ceremonies.

As the wedding season is upcoming maybe this can be a new way to look trendy with la familia. Just an idea!

Model: Proma

Styling: Sonia Yeasmin Isha

Jewellery: Rongoboti

Makeup: Sumon Rahat