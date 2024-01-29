Embracing tradition: Katan saris for today's woman

Katan saris are pieces of art that not only serve as a style statement but also stand as testaments to our cultural legacy. Over the years, the designs of katan saris have evolved, blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics.

Thick border katan saris

Thick border katan saris represent a distinctive and regal variation of the traditional katan silk sari. These saris are set apart by a border that stretches a significant distance along the length of the fabric. To add a wow factor to the look, the border is sometimes embellished with elaborate patterns, striking colours, or intricate motifs.

Jamdani infusions

Saris made of katan with an infusion of Jamdani are an excellent option for those who appreciate a fusion of heritage and modernity. An ancient weaving method, Jamdani includes hand-weaving complex patterns. Applying it to katan silk produces a fascinating interaction between texture and design. These saris are adaptable and appropriate for both contemporary occasions and traditional ceremonies.

Contemporary fusion

As fashion evolves, katan sari designers experiment with contemporary elements, infusing modern aesthetics into this traditional attire. Saris with contemporary prints, abstract patterns, or unconventional colour combinations, coupled with a thick border, appeal to those seeking a fusion of tradition and trend. These saris are versatile and can be worn to various events, including parties, cultural functions, or art exhibitions. Choose accessories that complement the modern twist, striking a balance between tradition and trend.

Pairing with accessories

Pairing accessories with katan saris requires a thoughtful approach to enhance their inherent beauty. For classic katan saris, opt for traditional jewellery such as gold or silver, featuring intricate designs that complement the sari's motifs.

Jamdani-infused saris can be paired with statement pieces that highlight the handwoven details. A simple potli bag can do the trick for you. Contemporary fusion and hand-painted saris provide an opportunity to experiment with modern jewellery, such as minimalist pieces or bold, artistic accessories.

