Sustainable Bangladeshi fusion wear steals the spotlight in 2025

From handloom saris to fusion wear, local designers are reimagining heritage weaves into everyday chic. Explore stylish, sustainable outfits perfect for the contemporary Bangladeshi woman and discover how Bangladeshi fashion is blending tradition with modernity.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

For decades, fashion in Bangladesh moved at its own slow pace. Drawing ideas from tradition and culture that is uniquely our own, it was not much influenced by global trends. Catching up with international runways was not the most important aspect in local designers' minds. They preferred to remain in their own lanes and grow steadily. This strong sense of individuality gave birth to a style that is uniquely Bangladeshi in nature, form, and function.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

While the saree remains our beloved attire of choice and always will be, wearing it on a daily basis can be a tad difficult. In an effort to make the lives of women easier, local designers very cleverly reimagined traditional wear. Crafted from handloom fabrics, these designs are chic, practical, and wholeheartedly Bangladeshi!

Giving ethnic wear a decidedly fusion twist, designers have created a unique style perfect for Bangladeshi women who wear many different hats with aplomb. Handloom weaves are perfect for everyday wear while still looking stylish in a deshi way.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

What's really interesting is that heritage weaves, so steeped in history and culture, feel remarkably modern and elegant when reimagined in a newer silhouette. For instance, kota — a fabric always associated with traditional sarees — worn and preferred by elderly ladies, has been reimagined into a stunning dress, with fabulous embellishments and trimmings. This outfit is perfect for a day at the office, then going off to a friend's dinner party.

And who does not love a good skirt set? An embroidered cotton top paired with a layered striped skirt is just the outfit for a day out with the kids. What's more, it's rendered entirely in deshi handloom weaves, making it sustainably stylish. For skirt-loving women who also love checks, a funky yellow blouse paired with a black and brown grameen check skirt is fun and flirty.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

A cheeky little butterfly embroidered on the blouse is a happy nod to the free spirit of the Bangladeshi woman who is indomitable in every aspect of life, clad in her deshi weaves, rising above all adversities with style and grace.

Model: Joly

Fashion Direction and Styling: Sonia Yeasmin Isha

Wardrobe: Tenzing Chakma

Jewelry: Shoilee by Tahmina Shaily

MUA: Sumon Rahat and Team