Katan: Reimagined, reinvented!

Some of our fondest memories are taking our mother's bridal Jamdani out of the closet, draping it around our tiny bodies and pretending to be a bride! In every culture around the world wedding attires are held in the highest of regards. Made from the most exquisite materials, with care and love a sari, or the bridal gown in the West is treated with utmost respect. Katan saris intended for brides are woven with gold zari or thread, rendering the garment fit for a queen!

Other than bridal wear katan saris generally have been in vogue for quite some time now. Relegated to the deepest, darkest nooks of one's closet for decades brocades were considered matronly; something only elderly ladies would prefer. But brocades of all kinds are back in fashion with a bang like never before.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

Traditionally katan, Benarasi saris, owing to their richness and grandeur, were deemed appropriate for weddings where one pulled all stops. From the bride to her ladies in waiting to most female relatives and members of the wedding party would be decked in stunning heavy katan saris in jewel-toned shades like maroon, purple, red, peacock and navy, lending an air of aristocratic glamor to the occasion. Sepia-tinged pictures of our mother weddings stand testament to this tradition of yore.

In fashion, albeit, trends come back but it's never the same. While a katan sari is gorgeous and timeless why not have fun with them? Breathe new life into them by reimagining the ways to wear them? Youthfully while still honouring such a beautiful creation? After all, fashion is all about reinvention.

A stunning Benarasi can be tailored into a high-waisted A-line skirt. When worn with an ivory or black satin shirt it will look absolutely fabulous.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

Another way is to turn a katan into a glamorous gown. You can go for an off-shoulder style with the zari border on top. It will look incredibly stylish and one of a kind. Brocade is a versatile fabric that can be pretty much fashioned into any stylish outfit.

A pair of coord set made of a beautiful katan will be the perfect formal wear for winter weddings in this winter. If head to toe katan is a bit much you could go for a blazer which will remain in your closet as a statement piece for years to come. You will be able to style it in multiple ways — wear it with a plain black skirt, with tailored pants to even wear it on top of a black sleeveless maxi dress in a perfect blend of East and West!

Jumpsuits made of brocade is definitely another statement outfit to have and to hold. A simple brocade sheath dress is classic and fabulous too. A cropped blazer or jacket with gold buttons will be a chic outerwear option for you during winters. You would be amazed how amazing it will look when thrown on top of sarees and lehengas with sleeveless or off shoulder blouses. When worn with a plain silk blouse and with pencil skirt it will turn heads at cocktail parties.

Embellishments bring brocades to life. Yes, you read correctly! When used sparingly of course.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

A simple zardozi border, some interesting buttons, laces and trims truly bring brocade together, putting the wonderful finishing touches that make the outfit stand out perfectly. When accessorising caution must be taken.

Let the brocade piece be the centre of attention; it is the statement-making element after all. When wearing a brocade skirt the shirt must be muted, solid shade, not prints at all. Pair a brocade blazer/jacket top with dark pants or skirts to let it shine.

Accessories must be kept minimal, gold jewellery like a pair of earrings, a bangle, or a necklace to add the right finish but never all of them together. A gold clutch and a pair of heels are all you need to be the beauty in brocade!

Model: Efa

Wardrobe: LABEL by Imam Hassan

Styling: Sonia Yeasmin Isha

Makeup: Sumon Rahat

Location: Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden