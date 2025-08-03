2 killed as bus hits motorcycle in Shariatpur

Two motorcyclists were killed after being hit by a bus near Jajira end of Padma Bridge in Shariatpur last night.

One of the victims was identified as Mohammad Ali Ontu of Hemayetpur in Savar, based on his National Identity Card found at the scene.

Confirming the accident, Md Nakib Akram Hossain, officer-in-charge of Padma Bridge South Police Station, told The Daily Star, "Upon receiving the report of the accident, we rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies."

On information, Shibchar highway police took away the bodies, the OC said.

According to police and local sources, a motorcycle was entering the expressway from the Padma Bridge service area when a bus rear-ended it around 10:15pm in the Naodoba area, killing both riders on the spot.