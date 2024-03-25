Eid Elegance: House of Ahmed’s tribute to heritage and artisanship

If there was a star that shined ever so brightly since her first debut as an artist, almost all cinephiles and entertainment lovers would take the name of Jaya Ahsan. A thespian needing no introduction, her craft and her perpetual opulent glamour got heightened as she draped herself in the black obsidian saree, showcasing the Lalbagh Fort through golden zardousi embroidery. Such craftsmanship came from the highly sought-after brand, House of Ahmed, which pushes the envelope encompassing aesthetics that include design, styling, and cosmetics.

House of Ahmed, founded by Tanzila Elma and Ahmed Tuhin Reza, represents a shared love for design and a profound appreciation for Bangladesh's rich cultural heritage.

Reza's proclamation that "House of Ahmed is the culmination of years of dedication, strategic foresight, and an ambition to present Bangladesh's finest to the world" speaks volumes about the ethos behind the brand. As the leading designer studio in the country, House of Ahmed (HoA) not only meets but exceeds its vision, redefining excellence in Bangladeshi fashion.

The founding duo, Ahmed Tuhin Reza and Tanzila Elma, both of whom brought a wealth of corporate experience and a shared passion for design, embarked on this journey with a clear mission. Their blend of business savvy and a keen eye for detail has propelled HoA onto the global stage, marking a significant milestone for Bangladeshi fashion.

In the early days, an analysis by the co-founders highlighted a concerning trend among local artisans — diminishing income and a generational shift away from traditional craftsmanship. HoA responded with a game-changing strategy, offering compensation well above market standards to not only support the current artisan community but also to inspire a new generation towards preserving their cultural heritage.

Tanzila Elma elaborates, "Our goal is dual-purpose: to make a positive impact on the artisan community and to ignite a passion for traditional craftsmanship among future generations."

The brand's ethos is woven into every creation, with the current Eid Collection embodying love and intricate design. This collection features a saree adorned with zardousi embroidery of the Lalbagh Kella, a piece so finely crafted it's as if Jaya Ahsan, an icon synonymous with the elegance and spirit of Bangladesh, brings it to life. Ahsan's association with HoA, fuelled by her passion for the nation's heritage, underscores the brand's impact on both the fashion industry and the artisan community.

As HoA pioneers a new narrative in Bangladeshi fashion, Tanzila Elma and Ahmed Tuhin Reza's dedication to blending tradition with innovation ensures that each collection is not just apparel but a testament to unmatched excellence.