Beyond material value: The emotional connection to heirloom jewellery

As a little girl, how many times have you looked at your mother's wedding photos yearning to be adorned in her beautiful jewels? Countless times you may have draped a red dupatta over your head trying to capture some of the magic and then when your mother would go to parties, dressed up and fancy in her precious ornaments, you would stare at her in amazement, hoping to be that stylish, glamorous woman yourself one day.

The rubies and emeralds aglow in their gold casing would enchant and enamour you, leaving you mesmerised in anticipation of the woman you will be one day, who would wear such beauty, radiating glamour, and confidence.

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

There's something special about heirlooms. More than their actual value the worth they hold with memories and sentiments is invaluable.

A mother who started collecting her daughter's trousseau when she was seven has dreamed of her little girl's big day for decades. Every time she would wear her jewellery, she would imagine her daughter wearing and cherishing them one day. Merely a custodian she would take great care of the jewels bestowed upon her with immense love by her mother, she would long for the day her daughter would look like the princess that she is in her mother's eyes.

Such sentiments, so replete with love and affection are a mother's greatest gift to her daughter. And as intangible love is, jewellery serves as mere tokens of that pure, absolute love of a mother for her child. Just like gold a mother's love holds value over time, only gaining more value as time goes on.

Daughters on the other hand wish to have some of the magic of her mother's presence, her blessings on her person on the most special day of her life. And as she enters the sacred bond of marriage these tokens of love from her mother will forever remind her of the bond between them, that strengthens over time.

Heirlooms are not just mere trinkets passed on from one generation to another, but serve as a reminder of those beautiful memories and bonds that are timeless and meaningful for posterity.

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

For a girl engaged to be married and on the jewellery market there are so many options to choose from. The lure of modern designs and the flash of diamonds is hard to resist. The latest designs are exceptionally crafted with magnificent stones that are bound to leave anyone spellbound.

Among the shine and sparkle of diamonds and kundans and polkis, heirloom jewellery still rises to the occasion when it comes to elevating a bride's look. Choosing to honour women who came before us, enriched our lives with their love, affection, and values and passed on their most precious material possessions is something truly special.

Pairing heirloom jewellery with modern ones is not a faux pas by any means but adds an exceptional touch of depth to one's look. What is more, heirloom jewellery is now appreciated and celebrated all around.

Brides these days are layering heirloom jewellery with new ones to fabulous effects. It must be done cleverly though. That choker your grandmother wore on her wedding day would look fabulous with your joroa set. Your mother's sheeta haar will perfectly complement your gold bib necklace with its intricate design. Her jhapta will bring royal elegance to your look when worn with your shithi paati.

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

Some of our mothers had wide, foot-long mantasha, which is a wide cuff studded with pearls and rubies. That could be your statement armpiece. Other trinkets like golap bala, mokor mukh kongkon, or a thick gold bauti will be stunning additions to your gold bangle stack!

Are you one of those lucky ones to inherit an entire wedding jewellery suite? In that case, let that suite have its own time to shine and stun. Wear the entire suite — haar, tikli, bala the works on one of the more intimate occasions like sangeet or holud to truly pay homage to your lineage and that wonderful woman who so kindly and lovingly bestowed such a precious gift upon you!

Model: Simmi

Styling: Sonia Yeasmin Isha

Wardrobe: Enigma by Molly

Jewelry: Zevar by Faisal Tushar

Makeup: Sumon Rahat