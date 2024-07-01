Behind the seams: A guide to styling gowns

A gown is not just a mere dress. It is a shining beacon of hope, of wishes that one has held dear in one's heart since childhood. Most women will agree, the right outfit has a magnificent transforming effect on a person instantly.

While ball gowns are hardly relevant in modern times unless one is headed to the Met gala (its theme permitting the said ball gown!), they are largely relegated to the regency-style balls of Bridgerton and such! But a gown is so much more.

It's stylish, versatile, elegant as well as sophisticated. What's more, one does not have to be invited to the Queen's ball to wear one!

Gowns of today are sleek and stylish and can be worn to most occasions with ease and panache. There is a right gown for every occasion; all you have to do is find one that makes your heart sing a happy song!

Hot rocks! Timeless jewellery trends Even the most humble, down-to-earth among us find it hard to resist the charm of the sparkle and shine of beautiful jewellery. Our love affair with jewels of all manners is nothing short of legendary and even more so when diamonds are involved. This precious rock has all of us mesmerised and captivated, and to resist its allure is certainly not for the faint of heart! In recent times, most of the pieces designed by jewellers complement the modern woman, who likes to set herself apart from the crowd. She also has a keen understanding of style, appreciates quality and is respectful of tradition and heritage. A diamond choker with emeralds and rubies is spectacular; when adorning your neck, it will make you look ravishingly beautiful. Not to mention that this exquisite piece will remain an heirloom, a piece that will be appreciated and loved by posterity. If you are looking to buy new jewellery, look into the range of diamond cuffs, stunning and elegant in design and style. These cuffs are versatile; you could wear one and let that do the talking by skipping any other pieces. Or, you could pair it with other simpler pieces to create a beautiful, subtle look letting the fabulous cuff shine. When worn with a solid-coloured dress these cuffs will bring the sparkle of the stars to your look! A wispy floral necklace fashioned out of diamonds and rubies is simply stunning. It will dress up the simplest outfits in the best way possible. Especially pretty is the necklace with teeny tiny flowers. One can see the amazing craftsmanship and detailing that goes into creating such stunning designs. Cocktail rings are a staple in every woman's jewellery collection, they add pizzazz to anything and everything. From mid-sized to extra-large the best jewellers are bound to have a piece that will sing to you the sweetest song and it will be the best gift to yourself that will keep on giving!

Have you got your senior prom coming up? A gown should be your first choice. A body con silhouette is perfect, with fun details like cutouts on the waist or at the back. Lace inserts also look fabulous. Choose a jewel tone like ruby, emerald, sapphire, or topaz even to truly shine like a precious stone!

Keep details minimal though; focus on one design element and keep the rest of your look simple for a sophisticated, glamorous look.

For weddings, one is spoilt for choice. A claret-hued gown with gold embellishments is stunning and will be the perfect foil for gold jewellery.

Black is also another fantastic option. For receptions, a pale gold/silver lamé column gown will look fabulous. Choose a slinky number to cut a slender silhouette. Fusion-style gowns look incredible for deshi weddings.

For bridal showers, baby showers, or birthdays floral gowns are sweet and stunning. Sheer materials such as organza, Muslin, taffeta, or tulle will make a pretty gown. Choose a beautiful print that will complement your body shape. Off-shoulder gowns are also chic.

Photo: Adnan Rahman