Dengue fever: 7 die, 1,138 hospitalised

At least seven dengue deaths were reported in the 24 hours preceding 8:00am today.

Three deaths were reported in Dhaka city, while another was reported in Dhaka division. Besides, two deaths were reported in Khulna and one in Barishal divisions, according to Directorate General of Health Services.

Meanwhile, 1,138 patients were hospitalised with the mosquito-borne disease during the aforementioned period.

With the new figures, the total number of deaths this year rose to 257 while that of cases rose to 52,058.

Currently, 3,838 patients are under treatment, 2,009 of whom are from outside Dhaka.

A total of 47,963 patients have been released, 27,939 of whom are from outside Dhaka.