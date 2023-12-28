Medical College Hospital in Dinajpur: Patients hit hard by rising cost of dialysis

Protesting the increased costs of dialysis at M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital in Dinajpur, patients demonstrated at the hospital on Tuesday. Photo: Collected

The cost of dialysis at M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital in Dinajpur surged due to a lack of supply of medical equipment and medicine, leaving at least 200 patients worried for their lives.

According to hospital sources, the dialysis unit has around 41 dialysis machines, of which 29 are operational. Around 200 patients are registered there and take dialysis regularly.

Protesting the situation, patients staged a protest on Tuesday at the hospital. Patients with acute kidney dysfunction in Dinajpur, Thakurgaon, Panchagarh and Nilphamari are solely reliant on this unit.

Previously, the hospital would provide a majority of the accessories and medicine required for dialysis, such as dialysis filter, bloodline, IV saline, heparin injection, renal fluid A and B. In total, dialysis patients would pay Tk 1,200 for the service along with all of the medicine and accessories provided by the hospital.

Speaking with patients, The Daily Star learned that the hospital authorities are now giving patients only saline worth Tk 20 and syringe worth Tk 7.

As a result, dialysis patients are forced to spend an additional Tk 1,700 out of their pockets to procure all necessary medicine and accessories. This has resulted in them having to spend Tk 3,000 for each dialysis.

"This has been continuing for the last four months," said one patient, adding, "They even force us to buy hand gloves, syringe and sanitiser now."

Krishna Chandra Roy of Birganj upazila in Dinajpur said he has been on dialysis for the last 12 years. So far, he spent all of his savings to support the dialysis cost. He has to get dialysis 2-3 times a week. Just six months ago, a single dialysis cost him Tk 1,200, but it increased to Tk 3,000 after the hospital authorities stopped supplying the necessary accessories and medicines gradually.

Similarly, Sudeb Karmaker of Dinajpur town has been on dialysis for the last three years and he is deeply concerned about the implications of the rising cost of dialysis.

"Where will kidney patients like us go?" he questioned.

Contacted, Dr ATM Nuruzzaman, hospital director, said the supply of dialysis accessories and medicines has stopped. They have been trying to procure the necessary materials, but they need time. While they have managed some renal fluid, it is not enough for all patients.