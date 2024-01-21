Essentials In Ramadan: Dollar crisis, hoarding jack up prices

With Ramadan less than two months away, the prices of chickpeas, dried peas, dates and soybean oil have increased in Dhaka and Chattogram.

The sale of these goods peaks in Ramadan, and since these are imported from overseas, the dollar shortage has resulted in a supply crunch, according to importers.

Some traders stockpiling the goods are also responsible for the supply shortage, they added.

According to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh, which collects data from 12 kitchen markets in the capital, the prices of 1kg sachet of refined flour rose by 3.57 percent, and unpacked refined flour by 8 percent since mid-December.

The price of Mung dal has increased by 2 to 13 percent, depending on the variety, chickpeas and dried peas by 3 percent, and dates by 10 percent.

Compared to the prices a year ago, each kg of dates now cost 16.67 percent more, lintels 4-13 percent, chickpeas 5.71 percent, and dried peas 7.14 percent.

Last week, the Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association raised the price of soybean oil by Tk 4 a litre without prior notice.

Traders in Chattogram's Khatunganj wholesale market said each kg of chickpeas now sells for Tk 80 to Tk 85, a rise of around Tk 10 over a month. Dried peas now cost Tk 65-70 a kg, marking a rise of Tk 3 to Tk 4.

Prices of dates have significantly increased in Khatunganj, one of the largest wholesale markets in the country.

Abdur Razzak, an importer, said compared to last year, the price of dates have increased by 60-90 percent, depending on the variety. This has happened partly because the import duty has almost doubled.

While people in the country are having to pay more for certain everyday essentials, prices in the international market have been stable over the past few months, said importers and traders.

They blamed the dollar shortage for the situation.

Bangladesh has been witnessing a gradually worsening shortage of the American greenback since the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022.

Besides, the taka has lost 28 percent of its value against the dollar since February 2023, making imports significantly costlier.

According to the National Board of Revenue, between October 16 last year and January 15 this year, the import of wheat, dates, soybean oil and lentils have decreased.

About 10.98 lakh tonnes of wheat and 1.27 lakh tonnes of soybean oil were imported in the last three months.

In the same period a year ago, the import was 11.26 lakh tonnes of wheat, 2.35 lakh tonnes of soyabean oil.

Contacted, Taslim Shahriar, senior assistant general manager at Meghna Group of Industries, said, "We are not being able to import as much as we need because overseas transactions have become difficult amid the dollar shortage. This has had an impact on the market."

On January 17, Bangladesh Bank told the commercial banks that Letters of Credit, a requirement for importing goods, should take priority when they are opened for everyday essentials.

The central bank asked the commercial banks to make sure eight essential items can be imported until March.

Referring to the central bank directive, Shahriar said such instructions were issued in the past, but not implemented.

Besides, even if an LC is opened right now for an import, the goods will not arrive before Ramadan, he added.

State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu told reporters on Thursday that the authorities will launch a stringent crackdown on those who create an artificial crisis of goods.