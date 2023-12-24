Disease
Disease

Dengue: 4 more die, 188 hospitalised in a day

Dengue death today
Photo: Rashed Shumon/Star

At least four more people died from dengue in 24 hours preceding 8:00am today.

Of the four deaths, two were reported in Dhaka.

At least 188 dengue patients were hospitalised in the 24-hour period, according to data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Dengue has so far claimed at least 1,697 lives this year and nearly 320,460 were infected, making this the deadliest year since the first recorded epidemic in 2000.

According to DGHS data, 1,101 dengue patients were undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.

A total of 317,662 patients have so far been released from hospitals across the country this year.

push notification